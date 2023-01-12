The Bed Bath & Beyond at 1630 West Poplar St. at the Walla Walla Town Center, is not among the 150 listed stores the company plans to close.
The home goods store released an updated list of locations that will close by March 2023.
The company announced in September that another wave of store closures was coming with 150 stores on the chopping block. The retailer is shuttering low performing stores and cutting jobs as a means to reduce cost.
Bed Bath & Beyond also announced earlier this month that it has considered filing for bankruptcy.
The retailer reported its third quarter earnings were more dismal than expected, even with Black Friday sales included in the mix. Net sales dropped 33% to $1.26 billion on a year-over-year basis.
In a transcript of the 2022 third quarter earnings call on Jan. 10, Sue Grove, president and chief executive of Bed Bath & Beyond said, "We are taking intentional action across our chain by allocating resources to achieve our strategic goals on a store-by-store basis."
