For the seventh consecutive year, Banner Bank has been ranked among the Forbes' 2023 America's 100 Best Banks list.
Banner Bank, based in Walla Walla, came in 12th place. According to the Forbes list the bank has $16 billion in assets.
Forbes' 14th edition of the America's Best Banks list evaluates the 100 largest publicly traded banks and thrifts based on their growth, credit quality, and profitability in the 12 months through Sept. 30, 2022. The ranking is based on the assets of each financial institution, and the list ranks them from best to worst.
S&P Global Market Intelligence provided the data, but the rankings are done solely by Forbes.
Mark J. Grescovich, president and CEO of Banner Bank, said in a news release that receiving independent, third-party recognition as one of the best banks in America is a great compliment.
“Despite last year’s economic headwinds, we delivered a strong financial performance thanks to the ongoing trust our clients place in us," Grescovich said.
