Valentine's Day, the holiday that commemorates love, is anything but romantic for florists, who spend days preparing for the global celebration.
Brenda Ray, owner and floral designer for Petal Me Home Flowers, is busy devising a plan for this year's Valentine's Day orders.
"If you don't prepare, then yeah, it's going to be stressful," Ray said. "For us, we usually have to stop taking orders because we hit capacity."
Ray is doing everything she can ahead of time to mitigate some of the pressure that comes with being a florist on Valentine's Day. The seasoned florist has been serving the greater Walla Walla area since 2014 when her shop opened its doors.
Starting with just a bit of counter space and a broken cooler, Ray was determined to prove that she could produce flower arrangements that were just as good as the mainline companies.
"I wanted to do my own thing," Ray said. "I wanted to do something on a smaller scale that wasn't super traditional. I still wanted to have certain aspects of a floral shop like quality and design, but I didn't want to do cookie cutter bouquets."
Second-use vases, purchased from Goodwill and other thrift stores, line the walls of the cozy flower shop she has on her property. Ray said she prides herself in recycling and reusing anything she can find to serve as containers for her bouquets to stand in. No two flower arrangements are the same.
With nine years ownership under her belt, Ray knows exactly what to expect when the holiday of love rolls around.
"Right now, the phone is silent, but come Monday, it'll be ringing off the hook," Ray said. "It's always guys calling to make last-minute orders because they forget."
Holidays such as Valentine's Day and Mother's Day are some of the key profit-making days for florists, and Petal Me Home Flowers is no exception. "You wait for the next holiday to get you through," Ray said.
According to the American Society of Florists an estimated 250 million roses are produced for Valentine's Day, with red roses making up 65% of the production.
Ray said prices for fresh flowers, especially roses, have doubled for her, which impacts how much she sells her product to make a profit.
According to The New York Times, the price for fresh roses jumped from $1.50 to $3 or more per stem in 2022. It is difficult, according to the Times report, for florists to sell a product that has gone up exponentially in price without consumers absorbing some of the cost.
"We have to charge more, and I think that makes people a little bit more hesitant," Ray said. "People have the option to go to a local grocery store because it's cheaper than at a flower shop."
This Valentine's Day Ray will be offering roses, fresh flowers and plants. Delivery and pickup are available for customers.
Ray is just one of a handful of florists in the area that are seemingly popping up like daisies.
Taylor Cross and her partner Gabe Henderson own and operate Nolabees, a small in-home florist shop in Walla Walla. The company has been operating for seven months.
Cross' passion for floristry goes back to 2010, when she first took a job in high school at a greenhouse.
"When I was a sophomore in high school, my mom wanted me to get a job and she actually filled out the application for the greenhouse for me," Cross said. "They ended up calling me back, and I just stuck with it. I learned that working with flowers was something that I was pretty good at."
Cross and Henderson were living in Wisconsin when Henderson received a job offer in Washington. In 2017, the pair made the long trek and landed in Walla Walla. Cross said she fell in love with the peace and quiet of the area.
"We really like it here," Cross said. "It's a great place for raising a family. I think that's one of the reasons why we've stayed. The community has been good to us."
Cross was working part-time at Albertsons in the floral department, but in 2021 she had to take a step back when she got pregnant. After her son came along, she decided that instead of going back to work, she would open up her own in-home florist shop.
"One of the things that makes Nolabees unique is that we deliver arrangements to where people need them to go. If I have the product, I can also do same day delivery," Cross said. "The arrangements are completely customizable so people can get exactly what they want."
During the summer months, Cross likes to shop local with many of her flowers sourced from Frog Hollow Farm and her own backyard. In the winter, Cross sticks to the Pacific Northwest and orders products from Portland and Everett.
"I've been pretty busy surprisingly," Cross said. "This is one of the busiest times of the year for florists, but this is the first time the company is celebrating the holiday. Hopefully next year we can go even bigger."
Nolabees offers mason jar and vase arrangements, wrapped rose bouquets, and tropical arrangements this Valentine's Day.
So far Cross has received about a dozen orders. She expects more to come in before the holiday is over with last minute orders rushing in.
"Hopefully we have enough product," Cross said. "We might have to do a cutoff though if too many orders come in."
It's not always a bed of roses for florists and things have been stressful for Cross.
"It gets so busy leading up to the day before and then it just drops," Cross said. "As long as I can get to that day, I think I'll be good. I just have to keep telling myself to keep working through it."
Juggling time between being a full-time student, a part-time barista and a side-hustle flower business has proven to be anything but relaxing for Malia Elsasser.
The budding entrepreneur, still in the midst of college exams, is passionate about working with flowers and how they serve others. Eslasser said she loves the sentiment behind flowers and how they can be given to others in a sense of love, sympathy or celebration.
"I got my start back in 2020 as a floral clerk at Safeway," Elsasser said. "I realized that it was a really demanding job. I thought I can do this for myself rather than a corporation."
Elsasser has been doing flowers on the side for the past three years, but 2023 was the first time she decided to advertise her work to the community beyond her friends and family circle.
"It's been really exciting to be actually promoting myself," Elsasser said. "I've had a great response by my standards. Last year I got around seven orders and right now I have 17."
Since advertising her work online, at Walla Walla Community College and Coffee Perk, she has received orders from people she's never met before.
"It's been really cool to see people reaching out," Elsasser said.
The freelance florist is currently taking 15 credit hours at Walla Walla Community College and is studying business administration. Elsasser works part-time at Coffee Perk, averaging about 15 hours a week to financially support herself through college.
"It's been a struggle on and off," Elsasser said. "It's been demanding and my schedule, specifically the last couple of weeks, has been crazy with the holiday. My support system is definitely what gets me through."
Elsasser said she wanted to offer products that could fit everybody's price range. This year she is advertising four arrangements that all include roses for Valentine's Day.
"This is something that has been scary," Elsasser said. "To put yourself out there like this and brand yourself to show this is what I'm capable of is pretty daunting. I just keep telling myself why not? I know I'm good enough."
