Guy Glaeser, a Walla Walla resident and Washington tourism industry leader, is Visit Walla Walla's new executive director.
Glaeser will take over for former Executive Director Robert Hansen, who left the organization in August 2022 when he retired.
Since December 2022, Ron Peck has served as interim executive director.
The search for someone to permanently fill the position began five months ago.
Katie DePonty, Visit Walla Walla search committee chair, said in a news release that the perfect candidate was in Walla Walla all along.
“Sometimes you have to look far and wide to realize that your dream hire has been right here in Walla Walla the whole time, and that’s exactly what we found with Guy Glaeser,” DePonty said. “Guy’s understanding of the broader tourism landscape at the local, regional, and national levels will be a tremendous asset to Visit Walla Walla. Further, his understanding of the intricacies of balancing a quality visitor experience with the needs of residents will serve our community extremely well.”
Previously, Glaeser has served as managing partner and co-founder of InquisiTours since 2017. He will step away from that role and into the new position beginning April 17. Before that, he spent nearly 23 years with Princess Cruises, managing a variety of domestic and international tour operations.
Glaeser also is a member of the State of Washington Tourism Board of Directors, where he is responsible for shaping the board's tourism marketing efforts and long-range visions.
“I have admired the success and increasing diversity of Walla Walla’s offerings from a tourism perspective, and am thrilled to be given the opportunity to help shape the future of that product in the town that my wife Robin and I call home,” Glaeser said in a news release. “I’m looking forward to building upon past successes, further diversifying the visitor offerings and audience, and working with the great team that’s already in place to continue elevating Walla Walla’s reputation and appeal.”
