Walla Walla is expected to get at least two new national chains in the coming year.
New Hampshire-based Planet Fitness plans to open in part of the space that once accommodated Gottschalks department store in the old Blue Mountain Mall.
The Gottschalks company closed its Rose Street location — which was once home to JCPenney — on June 30, 2009, and ceased operations of all its stores two weeks later.
Also, Burlington, once known as Burlington Coat Factory, is slated to take up about two-thirds of the former ShopKo store, which closed in 2019 as part of a companywide closure of its retail spaces that year.
The former Gottschalks and ShopKo buildings are adjacent to the Walla Walla Town Center campus at the corner of Myra Road and Rose Street but are privately owned.
Developers for each of those buildings have applied for permits with the city of Walla Walla.
Preston Fredrickson, director of development services for the city, said last week that Planet Fitness and Burlington are being brought in with private money.
The state of Washington does not allow governments to lend public money.
That the former mall locations are being redeveloped after having sat empty for so long is good news, he said. “It’s exciting to see some movement and productive use of these buildings.”
Planet Fitness, 1631 W. Rose St.
The business is being developed locally by Walla Walla Capital Group LLC, according to information on a permit application filed with the city. Based in Plainview, Texas, the company lists Martin Lewis as its registered agent.
Planet Fitness operates under a network of more than 2,300 franchises. The company bills its clubs as “judgment-free zones” that are clean, well-equipped and safe.
At any time, members can access their Planet Fitness club, which are staffed around the clock, starting at $10 a month. The centers offer free fitness training, according to the company.
A spokesperson for the developer said Planet Fitness has been looking at the Walla Walla community for some time and now a mid-year opening is on track.
Getting there required replacing the building’s roof and basically gutting the inside space, he said.
Planet Fitness will occupy 20,000 square-feet of the revamped building. The other one-third or so of the space will be divided between one or two future tenants, he added.
Calls to the Planet Fitness corporate office were not returned.
Burlington, 1651 W. Rose St.
Construction has yet to start in the former Shopko store, but more information about one future occupant was available as of Friday.
Burlington was founded as a family business in New Jersey in 1972 and now operates about 877 stores in 46 states and Puerto Rico, according to the company, selling discounted shoes, home and beauty products, clothing, accessories and baby care products.
Don Gaube is president of the Alamo Group, based in the San Francisco area, which is developing the ShopKo property, including its large parking lot.
Gaube said Friday that his investment company bought the lot about 10 months ago and has since signed a lease with Burlington.
In what will be a “significant amount of work,” the Shopko space will be taken down to the shell and rebuilt into three retail stores, with two entrances facing south toward Poplar Street and one entrance remaining north-facing, he explained.
Reed Caudle said he can’t wait to get started.
Caudle is senior vice president of business development at Baker Construction & Development, which was founded in Spokane in 1951. His company has the contract to restore the ShopKo space.
Caudle said he is waiting to get plans for the build, but he anticipates the work will employ more than 100 people, from electrician to plumbers to dry wall and flooring installers.
“Basically, it’s a gut job,” he said, noting that the project will include removing some leftover mall hallway, adding another delivery truck ramp and upgrading the parking lot.
If permits fall into place as expected, work should begin by the end of January, Caudle said.
He grew up in Wallowa, Ore., so this project holds some nostalgia, he added. "I remember that coming to Walla Walla was the big time."
Quality Signs in Kennewick has been contracted to provide exterior wall signs for Burlington.
Walla Walla and Washington state are important to his company, Gaube added.
“Our business has had 35 years of acquiring property for new businesses and half our projects have been in Washington," he said. "We think Walla Walla has potential to attract businesses.”
Burlington, he said, “is a very successful retailer that fits in well with the businesses already (at Walla Walla Town Center) that will draw customers to the businesses at the center.”
In a model similar to Ross and Marshall's, Burlington is an "off-price" store, which buys unsold goods and inventory remnants of collections from brand owners to resell at reduced prices.
It’s clear Burlington has analyzed the market here and is comfortable in choosing Walla Walla as a location for a store, Gaube said.
There are currently other Burlington locations in Washington, including in Kennewick.
The local project is making good progress and, despite uncertainty related to supply chain issues, the anticipated opening timeline hits between summer and fall, Gaube said.
Alamo is in lease negotiations with two other national retailers, he added. “But it is premature to talk about those yet.”
