The moment sous chef Dan Chinnery cuts open a “Winter Luxury” pumpkin, an aroma redolent of the pie to come fills the kitchen in the basement of Providence St. Mary Medical Center.
The deep orange globes, purchased locally from Welcome Table Farm, are rough skinned on the outside but boast a thick flesh that’s velvety smooth.
These are ideal for the pies that will be produced by baker Cathy McMillan and served in the hospital’s cafeteria on the Thanksgiving holiday.
The seeds Chinnery is scooping up will also fill out another menu, of sorts. Those will be added to the 5-gallon buckets sitting on the floor a few feet from where the chef’s knife is at work.
Already brimming with leafy greens by midmorning Monday, the orange and white buckets will soon be fetched from the hospital kitchen by farmers Kurtis and Ryan Pettitt Drake, founders of Kaizen Roots farm.
This is where things blend together to create a beautiful benefit to both entities, said executive chef at the hospital, Chris Capps.
It starts with the food waste, like those pumpkin seeds. While St. Mary has for years donated food to feed folks living in homelessness, there are also pounds of prep scrap and café leftovers that aren’t suitable for human use, Capps noted.
Historically that’s been sent to the landfill, typically adding up to almost 1,000 pounds of waste per month and costing the hospital for each pound.
Not anymore.
Starting last summer those vegetable peels and leaves, leftover eggs, apple cores, bell pepper stems, meat and more began heading south to Moro Road, just outside College Place, at a pace of three times a week.
The Pettitt Drakes established the 18-acre Kaizen Roots operation in 2020 with the idea of implementing a sustainable farming approach. The word “kaizen” is a Japanese term referring to business practices that continually improve all functions and employees.
In this case, those include using a permaculture practice, the underlying foundation of a flourishing ecosystem achieved from natural resources.
Thus the food people can’t use is turned into animal feed or compost, rather than another layer of garbage in the landfill, Kurtis said.
The arrangement is friendly to all. Cafeteria leftovers and prep pieces go into a two-bucket system — produce only into the white one, and eggs, cooking oil and meat go into the orange.
“It’s very sophisticated,” he said, laughing.
Ryan and Kurtis started out collecting food scraps from Whitman College. It was while out on that run they drove by St. Mary and were struck by how much waste there was likely going to, well, waste.
It certainly was, at a rate of more than 400 pounds a week, Kurtis said, and that’s aside from the occasional rubber band, napkin or vinyl glove unintentionally added to the buckets.
“We took this holistic approach to it … ‘So what would animals eat in nature?’ It’s not the commercial food.”
The leftovers from the big kitchens add diversity to the animals’ diets, which then are part of regenerating the soil. That can be harder to do in a space of under 20 acres and the food scraps offer nutrition the land alone doesn’t, he explained.
The mix of minerals and nutrients coming out of the buckets turns animal droppings into high-quality fertilizer which then gets worked into the ground.
Kaizen Roots boasts sheep, ducks, poultry and pigs, but it’s really the latter which love to chow down on the scraps, Kurtis added.
“The sheep are more picky. They might eat a little fruit once in a while.”
In general, Kaizen Root’s animals are raised to become food for humans. Like the Thanksgiving turkeys the size of the Pettitt Drakes’ toddler, Kayden.
A few days before the holiday, four of the red-headed Broad Breasted Whites continued to strut inside the farm’s turkey tent, carefree and unaware of their potential date with an oven.
Time will tell how effectively the food-into-food cycle works out, Kurtis and Ryan said, with watchful eyes on the proximity of Kayden’s chubby fingers to turkey beaks.
Capps has already tallied the wins.
“This takes us a little more time, but not that much more effort, to divert stuff that would go down the garbage disposal or into garbage cans,” he said. “I’m really pleased at how this has been going. It’s good for our environment and good for our hospital.”
Not to mention the reduced intensity of the wafts of sun-heated kitchen garbage coming inside when the door gets opened in the summer, Chinnery chimed in, his peaked eyebrows indicating a smirk behind his mask.
“Those are my favorite.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.