The aroma of caramel corn and waffle cones has wafted through Walla Walla since 1934.
And as Walla Walla visitors and locals alike follow the sweet scent, they end up at the front doors of Bright's Candies.
Bright's offers everything from chocolates and truffles to seasonal items such as handmade chocolate Easter bunnies. Fudge, licorice and other candies line the inside of the glass display cases in the shop and an ice cream freezer displays colorful flavors. Caramel corn simmers in a large copper pot while a popcorn pops in a kettle.
This is the image that earned Bright's Candies the No. 1 ranking among candy stores nationwide by USA TODAY 10Best experts and editors. The results were announced Friday, July 7.
From shops in New York and Montana to Louisiana and Kansas, Walla Walla's Bright's Candies won the hearts and the votes of America.
Paul Jenes, owner and candy maker for Bright's Candies, said it was exciting to see that Bright's had topped the charts.
"It's pretty crazy," Jenes said. "I really like how they did the contest with the ranking and the nominations. It is really neat to be a part of that list."
He said while the voting polls were open, he was happy to see Bright's sit in the top spot for several days. "It was really amazing to see people voting for us."
Sweet success
Despite having what some might call a dream job, Jenes said the role of candy maker requires a lot of time management and organization.
"You're on your feet — a lot," Jenes said as he piped chocolate into truffle molds. "Finding the time to actually create something, especially if its new, is really hard. I feel like I am constantly in 'go' mode." He then placed the tray of chocolates into a refrigerator to cool and harden.
Bright's Candies opened in 1934. It went through a couple of different owners before Jenes purchased it in 1996. In 2005, he moved the candy shop from First Avenue to its current location, 11 E. Main St., in downtown Walla Walla.
"We're just adding to the history" he said. "We wanted to keep the flavor of an old-time store while also making it relevant and interesting."
Jenes added windows for people to look into the kitchen while candies and other confections were being made. "It's been fun to be on the other side of the glass and seeing people watch the candy making process," he said. "Whether it's a kid or a 70-year-old, the reactions are priceless."
While time has gone by, Jenes said Bright's has remained rooted in tradition as many of the confections he makes use original methods and recipes. He said what makes the candy store unique is how it evolved over the years.
"You can still get your classic chocolates like turtles or what you might have found in a box," he said. "But you can also find things like lavender truffles and cordials filled with local wines."
Jenes said the idea behind chocolate is what drew him to making it. "It makes people happy," he said. "I love seeing the reactions on people's faces when they try something delicious. The main goal is to make people smile."
Among the smiles Friday was Kathryn Maher.
A Walla Walla resident, Maher sat outside Bright's with her kids after browsing the collection of sweets just inside the door. She said Bright's was her family's favorite spot because the candy was always good, and the kids could watch it being made through the windows into the kitchen.
"Because Bright's is local and they make such a quality product, they completely deserve this recognition," Maher said. "It's always a special treat when I take my family to Bright's."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.