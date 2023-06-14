Tiger Cool Express, a refrigerated rail shipping and logistics company, has reportedly closed its doors despite expanding its footprint to eastern Washington.
In an announcement on LinkedIn from Jared Nye, vice president of sales at Tiger Cool Express, Nye said he is looking for a new job.
"Thank you in advance for any connections, advice or opportunities you can offer, as Tiger Cool Express has closed its doors, effective immediately," Nye said in the LinkedIn post.
The Union-Bulletin was not able to reach Tiger Cool Express officials for a statement. Calls to the company phone number answered with a busy signal.
Tiger Cool Express — whose headquarters is in Overland Park, Kan. — announced in January, that the company was expanding in Washington by signing a lease/purchase agreement to acquire the former Union Pacific Cold Connect warehouse and property in Wallula. The announcement said Tiger Cool Express would develop an adjacent intermodal ramp.
"The envisioned Tiger Tri-Cities Logistics Center will benefit the entire agricultural community in the three-state region by providing cost-effective and environmentally benign transportation capacity," the announcement said.
On April 12, Tiger Tri-Cities Logistics Center in Wallula hosted a media day and offered tours of the facility and property.
With Tiger Cool Express reportedly shutting down on Tuesday, June 13, the Tri-Cities Logistic Center will need to find a new operator.
The Cold Connect warehouse property was closed in 2020 because of COVID-19. A statement from Union Pacific Railroad in 2020 said, "This decision was not made lightly. Since acquiring the Railex assets in 2017, employees diligently worked to grow volumes and create a platform for the future; however, with COVID-19 impacting volume and truck prices, it is no longer sustainable to continue operations."
Before the parcel was Cold Connect, the land was owned by the Port of Walla Walla. In a massive private/public partnership, the facility was constructed on the land in a $58 million development.
Tiger Cool Express has almost 700 temperature controlled intermodal containers and is a major hauler of Washington and Oregon products on BNSF Railway, including apples, potatoes, onions, frozen french fries, wine, beer, cherries, frozen vegetables and other beverages and juices.
Tiger Cool Express has operations in Spokane, Seattle and Portland that all transport perishable goods to the East Coast.
The loss in shipping capacity out of Washington State and Oregon will leave some agricultural and food companies up in the air to find new temperature-controlled carriers to move products.
According to the Tiger Cool Express LinkedIn page, the company employs 11 to 50 people.
The Kansas City Business Journal contributed to this report.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
