COLLEGE PLACE — After a lifetime of anticipation, Ken Rice's long-awaited dream finally came true on Friday, May 19 — the day he opened his own business.
While Ken's vision of entrepreneurship wasn't initially embraced by his wife, Barb Rice, she said she is ecstatic to be running a family-owned soda shop called The Soda Stop.
The business isn't just strictly pop but also offers flavored energy drinks such as Red Bull, Monster and Bang. Popcorn and cookies will soon be offered as snacks on the menu as well.
Sticking with the red stop sign on the front of the building, the menu is traffic themed with drinks such as the popular Main Street, a Sprite with coconut, pineapple and peach or a Cruisin' that is made with either Coke or Pepsi with added coconut and fresh lime.
With more than 40 flavors to choose from and a variety of fresh fruit add-ins, there is seemingly something for everyone, and it's all customizable.
"Since we've opened up, I just can't believe the community support," she said. "It's been amazing."
The Soda Stop had a soft opening on Wednesday, May 17, which was not advertised but Rice said they had more of a turnout than they initially anticipated. Two days later was the official grand opening where free drinks and prizes were given away.
"It was nuts," Ken Rice said. "You couldn't even see the carpet, there were so many people in here. It was standing room only."
He said by the time they closed everyone was tired, but happy for the successful first day.
Rice said he was surprised by the number of people who wanted to come into the building, order face-to-face, and then sit and enjoy their drink. "We thought that the majority of the business was going to be done in the drive through," he said. "We are finding that's just the opposite. The tables are full all the time."
Rice still works full time and spends his days split between The Soda Stop and his other job. He said it has been tiring, but his wife has been "running the show."
The Soda Stop has been a work in progress; they were originally planning to open earlier but then the pandemic came along. Rice said the location — 1705 SE Meadowbrook Blvd. Suite 1 in College Place — was not available yet either so it was a bit like fate.
Both said one of the most challenging aspects of starting a new business was the contracting process because everything needed to be updated for food servicing. New plumbing for the soda machines needed to be added and installed and all of the proper permits needed to be filed.
"The city was so helpful in helping us to get everything in order," Rice said. "I learned a lot, that's for sure."
The couple said they are excited for the future of The Soda Stop and hope to open other locations within the next five years.
"Everyone here is just so supportive and encouraging," Rice said.
"I think that we couldn't have asked for a better city than College Place to start our business in," her husband added. "It's fantastic."
