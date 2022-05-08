TETO Ecowash has been granted permission by the city of Walla Walla to start serving customers with their environmentally friendly garbage can cleaning service.
Ecowash is a residential and commercial curbside trash and recycle bin cleaning service.
Owner of TETO, Hector Rodriguez, says his company is committed to an environmentally cleaner future and philanthropic community engagement.
“We are super excited to get the go ahead from the city,” Rodriguez said. “We are all about doing things the right way and we are ready to show our customers that.”
A Walla Walla native, Rodriguez started TETO in 2018 in the Tri-Cities and became the newest member of the Walla Walla Chamber of Commerce this spring.
“By using our service, we keep the maintenance of the can in better working condition, and it also prolongs the life of the container,” Rodriguez said.
Having been raised here, Rodriguez is also community minded and gives $1 to local charities every time people share or like their promotional videos on Facebook and YouTube.
Rodriguez added that the commitment to community by his company is also represented in the acronym of the name TETO, which is short for trust, eco, thrive and optimistic.
“To build peoples’ trust, to be ecofriendly, thrive to build a better service and be optimistic about a clean future.”
