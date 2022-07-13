A historic Walla Walla building was seriously damaged in a fire early Wednesday morning, July 13, that officials are investigating as possible arson, according to a news release.
The Walla Walla Fire Department was notified shortly before 5 a.m. of a fire at Shady Lawn Antiques, in an at-least 137-year-old wood frame building in the 700 block of North Rose Street and owned by Dave and Jill Emigh.
Walla Walla County Fire District No. 4 also assisted as part of a mutual-aid agreement.
The fire was under control by 5:30 a.m., but not before the workshop where the Emigh’s restored furniture and other antiques was totally destroyed, Dave Emigh said in a Wednesday interview.
If fire crews had been a little slower to react, the entire building may have been destroyed, Dave Emigh said. However, the main antique showroom was saved.
“My great-grandfather, Ward Emigh, bought the building in 1897, so this is a heck of a 125th birthday party,” Dave Emigh said.
Fire investigators remained on the scene Wednesday morning and are currently considering the fire suspicious, according to the release.
No injuries were reported, and no occupants were present when the fire broke out. Dave Emigh declined to speculate as to the extent of the monetary damages, as insurance appraisers had not yet inspected the scene.
Research has traced ownership of the wood frame building to at least 1885, he said. It was known as the Walla Walla Creamery before his great-grandfather purchased it, renaming it the Shady Lawn Creamery.
Shady Lawn Antiques has operated out of the building since 1994, after it was converted by Dave Emigh, the fourth generation of Emighs to own the site.
The Emighs’ son, Nick Emigh, restored furniture in the workshop that burned down and is “likely the best at that in Eastern Washington,” his father said.
Shady Lawn Antiques had built up the largest inventory of restored oak furniture this side of the Cascades, he added, and was committed to using simple techniques to breathe new life into old furniture.
“We don’t use any chemicals or anything, just sanding and finish work,” he said. “The really sad thing is we’ve been uber careful about that, and then to have a suspicious fire is heartbreaking.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.