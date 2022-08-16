As thunderstorms pelted the Walla Walla Valley last week, many local grain growers were nervously watching their crops, harvest of which had already been delayed by a cool, wet spring, as their wheat fields were weighed down by water.
Heavy rains can weigh down standing wheat, causing it to bend and sag. To cut the “down wheat,” combines need to cut closer to the ground, slowing harvest and risking damage to the combine from rocks, soil and other objects that usually are well below the blades.
While most of the crop in the area was likely mature enough not to suffer significant damage to its quality, compounded delays are causing anxiety for some growers that have otherwise been looking forward to a superb crop, wrote Cory Christensen, grain merchant with the Walla Walla-based Northwest Grain Growers, in an email.
“The longer harvest lasts, the greater the chances (farmers) will run into more weather issues, or for some they’ll be trying to harvest and sow their fall crops at the same time, which is a massive undertaking,” Christensen wrote.
Ed Chvatal farms red and white wheat, alfalfa hay and alfalfa seed on plots located from Lowden to Walla Walla. The fields he farms on Frog Hollow Road west of College Place saw around half an inch of rain, while ground toward Walla Walla received as much as three times that much, he said.
“The closer to the (Blue Mountains), the worse it got,” Chvatal said.
Harvest has already been slower than normal for Chvatal and many other farmers, who had already seen down wheat caused by heavy growth and storms earlier in the season. The valley saw an unusual amount of rain in May and June, wheat farmer Jesse McCaw told the Union-Bulletin in July.
“Between May and June, we had over 10 inches of rain out here, which is way, way above normal,” McCaw said. “I can’t tell you what average is, but it’s probably closer to 2.5 to 3.5 inches. Last year, we had zero inches recorded in May and June.”
The watered-down wheat not only slows down the combine, but if farmers break a combine sickle on a rock while cutting down wheat, they may have a hard time finding a replacement, Chvatal said.
“You can’t buy new sickles for combines anymore,” he said. “Or at least they’re in short supply. The supply chain is screwed up — everything’s in short supply.”
In late July, Chvatal had already predicted that the 2022 crop, while likely one of the best he’d every harvested, was going to also be one of the most expensive. The added logistical challenges from last week’s rain are unlikely to help, he said.
While Chvatal’s generally not worried about the impact of the rain on the quality of the crop, some amount of it may have been damaged, Chvatal said. Grains and other plants that were already flat and then rained on can’t fully dry out and can become a vector for mold or other undesirable growth, Christensen added.
While the valley experienced monsoon-like rains, it mostly escaped the hailstorms that caused extensive damage in some areas of Eastern Washington and Idaho.
However some of the impacted counties are important grain, seed and pulse producing areas, and downstream effects may be felt in local markets depending on the scale of the damage, Christensen said.
Heavy rain wasn’t the only force of nature to impact local markets in recent weeks, either, Christensen added: the Pendleton flour mill that burned down on Wednesday, Aug. 10, was supposed to be the next stop for a portion of the ongoing local harvest.
“(Northwest Grain Growers) is hopeful the operators of the flour mill in Pendleton will be able to rebuild after their devastating fire and are working closely with the mill and area farmers to try to house the grain that had been destined to the mill in the interim to try to keep harvest progressing at all costs,” Christensen said.
“Despite it’s age, the mill was a boon for area agriculture, and we’re saddened by it’s loss.”
