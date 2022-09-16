Ste. Michelle Wine Estates, the largest wine producer in Washington, recently announced it has acquired A to Z Wineworks, making it the largest wine producer in Oregon as well.
The acquisition includes both the A to Z and REX HILL brands, according to a press release.
“We are incredibly optimistic about the future of Pacific Northwest wines — both Oregon and Washington — and the breadth and depth of our Pacific Northwest portfolio will enable us to introduce new consumers across the country and around the world to the full complement of our region’s outstanding wines,” Vice President Ryan Pennington said in the press release.
A major player in the regional wine industry, Ste. Michelle also owns or is a partner in two Walla Walla Valley wineries. The company started the Northstar Winery in 1994 and became a partner in the Spring Valley Vineyard in 2004, Pennington said in a brief interview.
The Chateau Ste. Michelle is the oldest winery in Washington state, formed in 1934 shortly after the end of Prohibition. Ste. Michelle Wine Estates portfolio also includes Erath Winery, the oldest in Oregon.
