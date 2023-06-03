Business Reporter

Hannah McIntyre is the business reporter at the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin. She grew up in Athena, Oregon and spent a lot of time in Walla Walla. Hannah recently graduated from the University of Oregon with a B.A. in Journalism and spent the last three years in Eugene. She’s glad to be home in Athena and excited to be writing about businesses and agriculture in the Walla Walla Valley. When Hannah isn’t working, she likes to read, take care of her plant collection and hang out with her dog.