Walla Walla residents soon will see a new name going up above the St. Vincent de Paul thrift store on Main Street.
The nonprofit is getting a new name: St. Frances Cabrini Charitable Services.
The name change, according to a news release, comes after the national St. Vincent de Paul organization updated some of its bylaws. The national organization amendment to its bylaws requires local chapters to send all local assets to the national organization if they ever dissolve.
Greg Tompkins, board of director leader for the local SVDP chapter, wanted to keep the organization loyal to Walla Walla. For 67 years the Walla Walla SVDP has maintained its own 501(c)(3) nonprofit status.
Tompkins determined the best course of action was for the local chapter to separate from the national organization to become its own independent nonprofit.
"No one on the board could come around the idea that we'd hand over our existing property, all of which was purchased or donated by local people, to a regional or national organization that had no local connection," Tompkins said in a news release. "While it's the unlikeliest of events, we felt it was important ground to stand on to ensure the future of our mission here in Walla Walla."
St. Frances Cabrini Charitable Services was a name not chosen lightly by the board. Mother Cabrini was America's first saint, canonized in 1946. Born in Sant'Angelo Lodigiano, Lombardy Italy, Mother Cabrini made her way to the United States to follow her heart in missionary work.
During her time in the U.S., Mother Cabrini established 67 missionary institutions that were dedicated to serve the sick and poor. Eventually Mother Cabrini made her way to Washington state, where in Seattle, she became an American citizen.
In the early 1900s, Mother Cabrini visited Walla Walla to tend to the growing immigrant population. She served as a symbol of hope and charity to many of the local people she met.
"She worked as a really special person; very influential and inspiring," Tompkins said. "As we worked to come up with the right name, it was important to us that we find a patron or patroness who embodied our mission."
The operations at the 308 W Main St. facility continue as usual as do the food bank and charity room.
