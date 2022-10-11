With harvest in the rearview mirror and winter wheat planting underway, Walla Walla Valley farmers are reporting good prices and great yields —possibly record breaking in places — but the good news is dampened by soaring costs.
“The crop is really good, and prices are really high,” said Kelly Peterson of Wooden Road Farms, which grows wheat, canola and seed corn near Milton-Freewater and Prescott.
“But I feel like after all my bills are paid for I don’t think I’m going to be feeling as rich as I might otherwise,” he added.
The start of harvest was significantly later than usual, delayed by a cool, wet spring. This weather pattern resulted in the latest start in 50 years for Brad Tompkins of Tompkins Brothers Farms, where he farms with his brother, Brent Tompkins. The Tompkins’ grow soft white winter wheat near the small community of Clyde in northern Walla Walla County.
The harvest was further slowed by torrential rains in mid-August that weighed down wheat. That meant many acres of wheat were harvested more slowly and required the careful use of combines.
While some of Peterson’s seed corn plots were hit hard by the August rains, his wheat fields were spared from the worst of it, though there were some minor disease issues, he said. Overall, however, the yield is potentially a record-setter, especially for the fields near Prescott which tend to be drier.
This year’s harvest is great news for area wheat farmers, who were hit hard by severe drought conditions in 2021..
“Last year was one of the worst,” Tompkins said.
Across the state, overall winter wheat production is up 7% over last year, according to data from the National Agricultural Statistics Service. Yield per acre, however, is reportedly up nearly 62%, from 42 bushels per acre last year to 68 bushels per acre this year.
Prices for wheat are also looking good, Peterson said, with futures up $0.60 per bushel Monday morning. While some wheat still needs to be sold — about 70% of Peterson’s wheat is still unsold — the higher prices could mean a good payout for the year’s harvest.
“Of course, when (prices are) really high for us, it’s usually due to somebody else’s misfortune,” Peterson added.
He pointed to a lack of precipitation in the Midwest after this year’s harvest, which could impact the next year’s crop, and issues related to transporting grain along the Mississippi River
Prices for grains have also been buoyed by troubles across the Atlantic. The Russian invasion of Ukraine continues to threaten the latter country’s ability to export wheat, the Walla Walla-based Northwest Grain Growers wrote in an Oct. 10 report.
Still, the good news for local farmers has been dampened by soaring costs for fuel, parts and fertilizer.
“Input costs have gone through the roof,” Tompkins said. “It’s the highest we’ve ever paid for pretty much all inputs.”
“I’d have to say the inputs have eaten up an awful lot of the (profit from) good prices,” he added.
The late harvest has also meant that farmers have had to make a quick pivot from harvesting this year’s crop to planting next year’s, Tompkins continued.
And while the 2022 crop benefitted from robust spring rains, a dry fall could impact ongoing planting operations.
“It’s actually pretty dry where we’re at right now,” Tompkins said. “We need rain again.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.