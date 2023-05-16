Shari's Cafe & Pies, a popular restaurant known for its breakfast food and desserts, closed its Walla Walla location over Mother's Day weekend.
A notice posted on the front doors at the restaurant, 814 W. Chestnut St., said, "This location is now permanently closed. Please visit us at our Hermiston or Pendleton locations. We have enjoyed serving our community and we appreciate your patronage. Thank you! The Walla Walla Shari's."
Officials for Shari’s Management Corp., based in Beaverton, Ore., could not be reached Monday, May 15 about the decision, and the Walla Walla location no longer appears on the company's website.
The closure was abrupt, much like the closure of a Shari's location in Kennewick earlier this year. That Kennewick location, 1200 N. Columbia Center Blvd., had operated for more than 40 years before shutting down in April, with employees reportedly receiving a 72-hour notice.
A Shari's location in Union Gap also closed earlier this year, in March.
On Monday morning in Walla Walla, people were moving boxes and other items from the building and loading them into vehicles to be taken away, possibly to another Shari's location. Those at the site did not want to comment. The nearest Shari's is in Pendleton.
According to a Walla Walla County property search, the plot of land where the former Shari's restaurant stands was sold in 2001 for $1.4 million to Trust A of the Lampert 1986 Trust.
The building, spanning 4,445 square feet, was constructed in the same year and holds an assessed value of $686,900. A representative of Trust A of the Lampert 1986 Trust could not be reached for comment regarding plans for the building and the plot.
