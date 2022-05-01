Reveal Walla Walla Valley Auction made its return for a sixth event after a two-year absence because of the COVID-19 pandemic, raising $96,250 on April 11.
A portion of those funds will be donated to Walla Walla Community College’s Institute or Enology & Viticulture to invest into the next generation of winegrowers by providing scholarships for future students.
According to their website, the Reveal Walla Walla Valley Wine auction is an exclusive invitation for the wine trade and private collectors to taste and purchase small lot, one-of-a-kind wines made by acclaimed Walla Walla Valley winemakers.
This year’s auction featured 17 small-lot wines from the Walla Walla Valley Viticulture Area.
An AVA is a designated wine grape-growing area that is distinguished by its geography. It allows consumers to know where the grapes are from and what type of regions and climates the grapes were grown in.
The wines sold at this event are only available to the public through resale by the winning bidder.
Executive Director of Walla Walla Valley Wine Robert Hansen said in a release that Reveal is designed to allow Walla Walla Valley wineries and buyers to connect.
“We want bidders to become part of this close-knit community and form relationships during their time here, in addition to taking home one-of-a-kind wines representative of the Walla Walla Valley AVA.”
Corliss and Leonetti Cellar received the top bid for their small-lots at $9,000 each.
Doubleback Winery had the third highest bid at $8,500 for one of their lots.
The 2023 Reveal Walla Walla Valley Auction is already scheduled for next year and will take place April 16-17.
The event is by invite only and you must be a licensed wine buyer or private collector.
