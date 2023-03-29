For those wanting to be closer to nature or to have a deeper connection to the outdoors in the afterlife, aerial ash scattering might be the way to go.
A new business based in Richland, Rest on High, specializes in aerial ash scattering for both loved ones and pets.
The company offers services for customers to scatter ashes within 60 miles from the Richland Airport, either along a local river or another authorized location in the state of Washington. The service area includes the Walla Walla Valley.
Those wanting to go beyond 60 miles in Washington state should contact Rest on High at restonhigh.com.
The pricing for the service begins at $450 and increases based on the distance from the Richland Airport.
The base price for services includes a general release, which does not specify a particular time, date, or exact location. The company website states that the aerial release will typically occur within 14 days of receiving the cremated remains.
For an additional charge, viewing from the ground at a recommended site or preselected site can be coordinated. Preselected sites include farms, public land, and waterways.
Written consent from the landowner is necessary for a coordinated aerial release to take place above a farm, while permission from the park ranger is needed for a release over a state park.
The company also offers a discount for active duty and retired veterans, police and firefighters.
Rest on High uses a Cessna 172 high-wing aircraft to disperse ashes with a specially designed proprietary ash chute ensuring through disbursement. Each release is from a clean, sealed, and labeled canister.
A news release about the start of the business said Johnathan Ray, owner and primary pilot of Rest on High, has extensive background in aviation. He has more than 5,600 hours of flight time in helicopters, turboprops, jets, and small civil aircraft.
The release said the company has a Cremated Remains Disposition Permit from the state of Washington and is licensed by the city of Richland. The aircraft is registered with the Federal Aviation Administration as well as the state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.