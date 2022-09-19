After a six-year absence, rent-to-own retailer Rent-A-Center has returned to Walla Walla.
The new store, at 1620 Plaza Way in Walla Walla, launched July 16 with a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony. The company also donated $1,000 to the Blue Mountain Action Council, a local nonprofit serving residents of Southeastern Washington experiencing poverty.
The company offers rent-to-own leases on a variety of high-quality furnishings, appliances, electronics, equipment and other products, store manager Randal Whitsitt said in an interview.
“We just moved into e-bikes, as well as outdoor equipment, tool sets — anything anyone might want but might not want to fork out a big chunk of change to get,” Whitsitt said.
Credit checks are not required to start a rent-to-own lease with the company, Whitsitt added, and the store also does warranty services for its products.
“You give me a call, I come to the house later this afternoon and get that fixed for you,” he said. “You can also upgrade or downgrade as well. If you don’t like a computer, for example, you can change it out for something that meets your needs.”
Originally from rural Nebraska, Whitsitt moved to Walla Walla from Seattle to run the new store.
“It’s kind of like a homecoming, coming back to a farming community,” he said.
A prior location in Eastgate on Isaacs Avenue closed in 2016 after operating for five years, with then-store manager Dwight Richards saying the store hadn’t been profitable.
At the time, the store competed with rent-to-own services provided by Aaron’s. While the company already felt confident that it would be able to make a competitive return to the Walla Walla market, Aaron’s closed about the same time that the new Rent-A-Center opened, Whitsitt noted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.