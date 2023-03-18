Tyas Construction on behalf of Del Taco applied for a commercial alteration permit earlier this month for tenant improvements at 1815 E. Isaacs Ave. in Walla Walla.
Del Taco spokesperson Aureal Cordero said Craig Allen, president of 3 Brothers Restaurants LLC and a Del Taco franchise, confirmed plans to renovate the former Arby's location. Allen is listed as the property owner for the parcel as well.
The construction is scheduled to commence next week and is expected to be finished during the summer.
Trevor Tyas, of Tyas Construction, which will make the improvements to the building, submitted the commercial alteration permit to the city on Thursday, March 9.
Tyas said he is aiming to have construction done by the middle of summer, either in July or August.
The building will get a complete new outside look complete with Del Taco signage and colors. The interior of the building will be revamped to give the lobby a new look and feel. Upgraded appliances and a new hood will be installed in the kitchen as well.
According to the Walla Walla County property search, the parcel has been appraised and valued at $653,900 and the building spans 2,233 square feet.
Tyas said no additional square footage will be added to the property .
Preston Frederickson, director of Development Services for Walla Walla, said he was unsure whether any other franchises or companies had expressed interest in the location. He clarified that the city usually does not require a pre-application for businesses relocating, unless it involves expanding the property.
Fredrickson said the city's goal is to encourage business growth and reduce the number of empty commercial spaces.
"We are always happy to see properties that were not previously being used get new tenants," Frederickson said.
