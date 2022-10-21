The remaining events of the 2022 Walla Walla Balloon Stampede have been canceled, due to a strong weather system descending on the Walla Walla Valley, bringing with it rain and gusty winds.
It had been a triumphant return for the flock of colorful hot air balloons and their aeronauts floating in Walla Walla’s skies, which had not been seen since 2019, the last time a Balloon Stampede was held prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The week had started off with good flying conditions, with clear skies and relatively low wind speeds. But a cold system dropping down from the north brought fall weather to the valley Friday morning, and with it unsafe conditions for further balloon flights, said Laurie Spencer of Lighter Than Air America, a hot air balloon company coordinating the event.
“I’m very disappointed, but we can’t control the weather,” Spencer said. “And it’s a difficult decision to make, but it was the right decision for safety.”
“I appreciate the support of the people who understand why it was necessary to cancel the flight activities, and I thank them for reaching out with their kind remarks,” she added. “And I’m very grateful for the sponsors; they’re staying with us, they understand the weather, and it was through coordination with the sponsors that we felt it necessary to cancel all the flight activities.”
The Balloon Stampede will return next year, Spencer added, though the dates have not yet been set.
“Absolutely, we’re going to come back,” she said.
