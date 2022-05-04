After record-breaking cold temperatures in April and a week of frosty weather that appears to have narrowly missed wreaking havoc on regional orchards, May in the Walla Walla Valley is predicted to be colder and wetter than normal, according to the National Weather Service.
Average high temperatures for May in the region range from 68 to 76 degrees, with low temperatures ranging from 47 to 53 degrees.
April temperatures at the Walla Walla Regional Airport monitoring station averaged 45.9 degrees, which is 6.6 degree below normal. Daily highs averaged at 55.2 degrees, while daily lows averaged at 36.6 degrees.
The month’s highest temperature was 69 degrees on April 24, while the coldest was 29 degrees on April 6. April 14-16 set three consecutive records for the coldest-ever recorded for those days, with two 30-degree lows on April 14 and 15, and a 31 degree low on April 16.
Precipitation in April averaged at 2.75 inches, with 19 days of measurable precipitation of 0.01 inches or more.
Much of Walla Walla County is still experiencing severe drought, and the rest of the county is experiencing moderate drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
Record-breaking cold temperatures brought a lot of anxiety to local growers, with many reporting they came close to ruin during the stretch of sub-freezing temperatures between April 12-16.
While many growers appear to have narrowly avoided the potential for acute damage from the frost, consistently colder-than-average temperatures since the beginning of the year may still have taken a toll.
Clark Lampson’s U-pick blueberries survived with little damage, with a number of cold nights mid-April just warm enough to avoid major losses, he said in a Wednesday, May 3 interview.
Still, the unseasonable snowfall on April 14 may cause the berries to have a bimodal ripening window, causing some to ripen before others. For a U-pick farm, that may cause issues for customers having to search through unripe berries, Lampson said.
During the frost, Lampson noted that overcast skies and fog in the Valley may have been the deciding factor, keeping temperatures just above a critical point.
“It’ll come down to whether it’s clear at night,” he said in an April 14 interview.
Lampson’s blueberries weren’t the only crop that may have been saved by cloudy skies. Milton-Freewater grower Dana Dibble, who owns orchards, vineyards and a patch of U-pick raspberries, is quick to credit the atmospheric cloud cover with making the difference.
“So, whether I did anything — we got really lucky,” Dibble said in an April 19 interview. “We got really lucky. We had a couple of nights that we should have got wiped out, but clouds came over, and when the clouds come over, it can save ya.”
Still, cold temperatures thus far in 2022 are still making an impact on local crops.
Mick Oliver’s 40 acres of cherry orchards, scattered within a few miles of Milton-Freewater, have been slammed repeatedly by cold-weather events in the Valley since the first day of the year.
On Jan. 1, a block of Sweetheart cherries saw temperatures dip to 6.8 degrees below zero.
“It probably took out, in our analysis, took out about 20% of the fruit buds at that point at time,” he said.
While that Sweetheart block regularly sees the coldest temperatures of any of Oliver’s orchards, the cold year has taken a collective toll on many of his trees. Sweethearts can self-pollinate, but Oliver’s Bing and Chelan cherries rely on bees to pollinate, and bees don’t like cold weather, Oliver said.
Still, while April’s chilly weather has added to a collective burden on his trees, the orchards didn’t suffer from acute damage during the mid-April frost, with cold winds blowing off of the Blue Mountains seemingly being mitigated by trees and local geology, he said. There are still several months to go before the cherries are harvested, but he expects a decent crop.
{span}”There is a lot of fruit on the trees, but the question is how much of it is going to stay there,” Oliver said.{/span}
“You never have to go to Vegas to gamble,” he added. “If you grow cherries, you gamble every day.”
Some growers also didn’t escape the April freeze unscathed by frost damage.
Milton-Freewater farmer Felipe Jimenez reported he lost a week’s crop of asparagus, which can be particularly vulnerable to freezing temperatures. Any of the spears that had emerged from the ground but remained unharvested suffered acute frost damage, rendering them unsellable.
“These plants don’t survive in cold at all,” Jimenez said in an April 15 interview.
