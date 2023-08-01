Wheatland Bakery, a Walla Walla staple for all things bready, doughy and delicious, is in a new set of flour-dusted hands but most loyal customers might not know it.
Alfredo Nunez, the proprietor of Wheatland Bakery, may be relatively new to the role of owner, but he is no stranger to the Walla Walla business scene. He expressed his commitment to the legacy left behind by former owner John Heard after his retirement.
"When I first started, it was called John's Wheatland," Nunez said. "I only knew how to make sweet bread. John taught me everything else."
Wheatland Bakery was established in 1987 and is at 1828 E. Isaacs Ave.
Nunez said he worked as a baker under Heard for almost 20 years and was baking sweet bread in Mexico before coming to Walla Walla. His brothers have worked alongside him as well.
"John always used to joke that between my brothers and me, there was more than 100 years of baking experience," Nunez said. "I have at least 45 years of baking under my belt."
Nunez said his older brother led him to become a baker back when his family was living in Mexico. "I was bringing my brother his lunch for the day when he was working," he said. "I remember going inside the bakery and seeing him and the baker working. The baker asked me if I wanted to help, and naturally I said yes. I must have been 11 or 12 years old when I started."
For Nunez, not much has changed since he became the owner. "I've always liked working long hours, like 12- to 14-hour days," he said. "When I started back in like 1989, I was only working part time because I had another job. John asked me if I wanted to come on full time."
A baker's day starts early, and depending on what the bakery specialty is, some mornings might start at 3 or 4 a.m. Nunez said one of his brothers starts at midnight and works through the early morning hours.
"We want everything to be fresh," Nunez said. "The most challenging aspect of running a bakery is the hours."
The store has the warm aroma of fresh baked bread, cinnamon and cake. The display cases have stacks of pastries, rolls, cakes and breads in every flavor imaginable. Nunez said Walla Walla seems to be ordering lots and lots of scones, which is something the bakery offers as well.
Beyond the customers who want to order a custom cake or fresh baked confections, Wheatland Bakery also does full sale to local businesses. One example is almost all sandwiches from Stone Soup Cafe are made with bread from Wheatland Bakery.
So, how does Nunez run the bakery like a well-oiled machine?
"To do what I do successfully, you have to be willing to work hard," Nunez said. "You have to be particular about what you put in the pan, and you have to take care to watch it to make sure it doesn't burn. Everyone has to work together so that if they see a need, they take care of it. I've had accidents where I've forgot to take something out of the oven. If it burns, you just have to shrug it off and try again."
For Nunez, the best part of the job is more than what he pulls out of the oven.
"It's the satisfaction of people saying, "Thank you for keeping John's Wheatland open," Nunez said. "A lot of people still refer to us as John's Wheatland. Even though the bakery changed its name, the people remember John. I am happy that we have continued to live up to the legacy he left when he retired."
