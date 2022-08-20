The Walla Walla Starbucks coffeeshop on Plaza Way will be closed from Aug. 21 to Sept. 25 for renovations.
The Plaza Way location will be converted from a drive-thru and sit-down café to only serving the drive-thru and pick-up for mobile orders, with indoor seating removed, according to a supervisor.
