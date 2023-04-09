Petersen Hastings has announced that J.T. Lieuallen will join as a Senior Wealth Advisor for the firm.
Petersen Hastings is a fee-only registered investment advisory firm located in Kennewick and Walla Walla.
According to the announcement, Lieuallen has more than 15 years trust and financial advisory experience, with a focus on fiduciary asset management and succession planning in Walla Walla and the surrounding area.
In the announcement, Matt Neff, director of advising services for Petersen Hastings, said the firm is committed to strengthening their presence in Walla Walla and the surrounding areas with experienced and proficient individuals.
Lieuallen earned a bachelor of science degree in finance from Linfield College, and juris doctorate while attending the University of Oregon School of Law. Additionally, he maintains the professional accreditation of Certified Trust and Financial Advisory — CTFA — through the Institute of Certified Bankers.
