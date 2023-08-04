A U.S. Department of Labor investigation into pay and employment practices at 23 stores operated by Spokane's Rosauers Inc. — including the Super1Foods in Walla Walla — has led to the recovery of $350,000 in back wages and damages.
The company, which owns and operates as Rosauers Supermarkets, Super1Foods and Huckleberry's Natural Market, denied 602 workers overtime pay and was assessed penalties of $72,862 for the employer's willful violations, according to a Labor Department news release.
Super1Foods in Walla Walla is at 710 S. Ninth Ave.
The Labor Department's Wage and Hour Division discovered the company did not pay employees for meal breaks less than 20 minutes long, as required, and failed to include evening premium pay, hazard pay and non-discretionary bonuses in regular pay rates when calculating overtime wages.
Investigators found such violations at 16 stores in Washington, four in Montana, two in Idaho and one in Oregon.
Specifically, the division identified violations of the Fair Labor Standards Act’s overtime and recordkeeping requirements at stores in Hood River, Ore.; Lewiston and Moscow, Idaho; Bozeman, Kalispell, Libby and Missoula, Mont.; and Colfax, Colville, Ellensburg, Pullman, Ridgefield, Spokane, Walla Walla and Yakima, Wash.
To learn more about the Wage and Hour Division, including a search tool to determine whether wages are owed, visit dol.gov.
Employers and workers can call the division confidentially with questions, regardless of where they are from. The department can speak with callers in more than 200 languages through the agency’s toll-free helpline at 866-4US-WAGE (487-9243).
