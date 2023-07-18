The Pacific Northwest Wine Competition, which originated in Bellingham, moved to Walla Walla this year for its eighth annual event and plans to stay for future years. This year's competition saw its biggest turnout with 110 wineries from across the region entering 557 wines into the competition.
The competition, which is produced by the Whatcom Beer & Wine Foundation, a federally recognized nonprofit organization, will continue to take place at Walla Walla Community College each year.
"Walla Walla is home to over 135 wineries, and seeing the competition located here will allow us to continue to highlight the wonderful wines from here and the entire Pacific Northwest," said Eli Magun with the Institute for Enology and Viticulture. The foundation plans to work with the wine program during the next year to incorporate competitions, judging and wine promotion into the academic curriculum.
Magun said the wine program would work with Dan Radil, the competition's organizer, to develop a lesson plan for WWCC's sensory analysis course so students can learn about the role awards and judging plays in the marketing of wines. Radil, who is president of the foundation, said the move from Bellingham to Walla Walla was "seamless."
“We couldn’t have done this without an outstanding panel of both new and returning judges, and without our incredible team of volunteers, many who traveled from Whatcom County and kept the backroom and overall competition operating flawlessly," Radil said.
The competition, previously called the Bellingham Northwest Wine Competition, changed its name after the Walla Walla relocation. All other elements of the competition remain the same.
The four-day contest began Sunday, July 9, and was at the college’s Institute for Enology & Viticulture, which is also home to College Cellars. Wineries from Washington, Oregon, Idaho and British Columbia participated in the competition. Wines were blind-tasted during the four days and were awarded bronze, silver, gold or double gold medals.
Alexandria Nicole Cellars’ 2022 Shepards Mark took home the Best in Show honors. The winery based in Prosser also earned a near-perfect 99-point score for its white wine blend, which was recognized as the Best White Wine of the competition.
Walla Walla wineries recognized at the competition include Plumb Cellars, which received four double golds out of five entries, and Golden Ridge Cellars, which entered four wines and earned three double golds along with a gold medal. A double gold is awarded when judges on a panel unanimously award a gold medal.
Wines that receive gold or double gold medals qualify for entry in the Great Northwest Wine Platinum Awards in October. More results from the competition are available at pacificnorthwestwinecompetition.com.
According to a WWCC news release, the foundation plans to make annual contributions to the Institute for Enology & Viticulture. The competition has raised money for several charities in the past and this year the institute will receive more than $3,000 from the competition.
Magun said next year the college hopes to have a panel of student judges whose scores would not be included in the overall judging but could be used for a separate, student-directed award. This year, fees were waived for College Cellars submissions to the blind tasting.
"I am proud to say our student-made wines have won several double gold and gold medals this year," Magun said. "We are so happy to be included in such a fun and productive endeavor and expose our students to the high expectations of the Pacific Northwest."
