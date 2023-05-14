Walla Walla Community College's viticulture and culinary institutes will host an open house from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 17, at 3020 E. Isaacs Ave.
The Institute for Enology & Viticulture at WWCC provides students with hands-on experience in winemaking, viticulture practices as well as wine sales and marketing.
At the Institute, there are 8 acres of vineyards specifically designated for teaching purposes, allowing students to take part in managing them. Additionally, there is a cutting-edge winery called College Cellars that provides wine labs, which give students the opportunity to learn about the art of winemaking as well as the chemistry involved in producing wine.
The WWCC Wine Country Culinary Institute prepares students for success in the food service and hospitality industry. In the Culinary Arts Program, students develop skills in food production, service and management in a participatory and professional environment.
The program operates in a cutting-edge facility on the main WWCC campus as well as satellite kitchens.
At the open house events facility tours will be offered and participants will have a chance to speak with staff, faculty, current students and alumni.
Questions can be answered by calling 509-524-5170.
