The Blue Mountain Action Council Food Bank is the 2022 recipient of more than $100,000 from the 12th annual "Barrel Full of Money" fundraiser.
This year’s event broke its own record, raising $101,564 this holiday season as more than 60 Walla Walla Valley wineries, businesses, private donors and nonprofit organizations teamed up to raise money for the cause.
Participants include Alaska Airlines, Banner Bank, Cayuse Vineyards, Columbia REA, Dunham Cellars, Earl Brown & Sons, Grocery Outlet, Hayden Homes, The Thief Fine Wine & Beer, TMACS, the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin, Winery Compliance Services of Walla Walla and Walla Walla Valley Wine Alliance member wineries.
Erik Mora, interim director of BMAC’s food bank, said last month that the need for grocery help among many Walla Walla area residents has remained steady, well past the pandemic’s peak of job loss.
“Generous support from the wine community, local businesses and individuals has propelled the ‘Barrel Full of Money’ campaign to nearly 20% growth over last year,” Mora said, adding the money will pay for 500,000 meals.
The food bank distributes more than 1 million pounds of food through pantries in Walla Walla County every year. Since starting in 2011, the Barrel Full of Money campaign has raised more than $470,000 in cash for the local food bank, which has been used to purchase bulk food items and perishables.
Currently BMAC’s food operation is providing 6,000 meals daily in Walla Walla and Columbia counties.
Liz Knapke, executive director of Walla Walla Valley Wine, said the fundraiser highlights the collaborative spirit of the people in the wine industry.
This was the first time the fundraiser has been a live event since 2019, Mora said.
The monthlong fundraising campaign culminated with a silent and live auction of both wine and other items at Dunham Cellars on Thursday, Dec. 8.
Funds were also raised through a raffle, special promotions and tasting fee donations, giving opportunities at Grocery Outlet, cash donations from Baker Boyer and Burwood Brewery, as well as residents and sponsor businesses.
