The Milton-Freewater Downtown Alliance has hired a new executive director to lead in the growth and expansion of new and existing businesses and to bring more opportunities to the residents of this city.
Maryelizabeth Garcia, a native of Walla Walla, took over the reins in mid-July. She said she is quickly getting acclimated to the position and is ready to start making a positive impact.
“I’m an idea machine, and I love bringing people together to start something from scratch,” Garcia said. “We have a great base of volunteers who are passionate about the projects going on, and I love helping people to be successful.”
Garcia said she was not aware of the executive director position until a friend told her about it. Garcia looked at the job posting and knew she would be a good fit.
“I like community outreach and fundraising and working with volunteers; it was a good fit for me,” she said.
Garcia’s goals as director will be to bring more recreational opportunities, higher-paying jobs, expand campgrounds and even add a zip line to the area, to name a few.
She also has ambitions of bringing new business into the area and inviting existing businesses in Walla Walla to do pop-up events in Milton-Freewater and create a business-friendly environment.
“If I can help anyone with anything with starting a new business, I’m here for that,” Garcia said. “If people are looking to start a small business in Milton-Freewater, the opportunity is here, we only have room to grow.”
Garcia is open to expanding and growing the community events at the new Freewater Square that was recently completed, by adding more live music and a possible stand-up comedy night.
Freewater Square is a community gathering area that hosts Thursdays Rock events with food trucks and live music.
Garcia said she grew up in a family of small business owners and understands the importance small businesses bring to a city. It also taught her the power of civic duty and the importance serving your community.
Relationship building is one of her best skills, she said, and she has experience in community organizing and management.
After graduating from Walla Walla High School in 2005, Garcia spent four years in the U.S. Navy. She later received a Bachelor of Science in social work from Walla Walla University in 2015.
Garcia has a long record of volunteerism including with the Walla Walla Rotary Club and the Walla Walla Cub Scouts Pack 306. She is vice president of Volunteers Love Serving Veterans.
Garcia also volunteers with The Honor Project, a nonprofit that gives veterans and active service duty members a ride in a 1942 Boeing Stearman.
Her personal interests include outdoor activities such as rafting, hiking and skiing. She also like crafting and scrapbooking and enjoys spending time with family and friends.
