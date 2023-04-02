MILTON-FREEWATER — Ryan and Stacie Lieuallen are keeping the family tradition of beekeeping alive through their Milton-Freewater based business, Sweet Bee Honey Co.
The business sells a variety of honey, bees in bulk, pollination services and queen bee cells.
Located out of sight and up a gravel road that shoots off Walla Walla River Road is the Lieuallen Family home and apiary. Several industrial shops dot the landscape where the honey is collected from the bees and is processed for shipping across the United States.
Right now, the farm is quiet, but soon it will be buzzing with activity.
Road trip
For fifth-generation beekeeper Ryan Lieuallen, a day in the life is all over the place. “It’s seasonal and changes a lot,” he said. “It’s never the same thing.”
Lieuallen said the past weeks have been spent prepping for spring when the farm will come alive again. He and his family have been painting bee boxes, spring cleaning and making sure the equipment used to extract honey is ready.
The Lieuallen family is preparing for a road trip to California during their spring break. It’s not necessarily a vacation, though. They are going down to collect hundreds of European honeybee hives.
Moving bees is no easy feat, and it takes a lot of logistical planning. Lieuallen said the bee boxes can only be loaded and unloaded at night because honeybees fly during the day.
On shorter trips, a smaller flat-bed truck is used to bring hives to local sites. Lieuallen said deliveries to some require four-wheel drive.
The bees are hired to pollinate fruit trees and other crops.
Commercial operation
Lieuallen said Sweet Bee Honey Co. is one of the larger beekeepers in the United States.
“We’re not close to the largest, but I think we are in the top 2 percent,” Lieuallen said. In addition to counting the beehives they have in Oregon, he's also including company's secondary operation in Montana.
The company also keeps bees in Washington, Idaho and California.
“We operate three miles from the Canadian border to three miles to the Mexican border, so we cover a lot of area,” Lieuallen said.
Sweet Bee Honey has around 6,000 production hives at any given time. Depending on the year and how honeybees are doing, the company might have up to 12,000 production hives.
Lieuallen said he can lose up to half of his outfit to bee viruses and parasites such as the Varroa mite.
"The mite has been around for a long time," he said. "It's a parasite that sucks the hemoglobin out of the bee, which is like sucking their blood, so to speak... it just devastates the hive."
The mites are also a vector for viruses and, just like humans, bees have viruses that come and go.
"Some years it can be really bad, and you lose a lot, and other years you don't."
Keeping bees has been something of a roller-coaster for Lieuallen.
"When you build a business, there are always going to be some ups and downs," Lieuallen said. "It puts a lot of things in perspective. Beekeeping has taught me patience."
He also said he has learned more about the land within a three-mile radius of his home because of the bees, as they serve as a sort of barometer for the environment.
"I can tell when it's going to rain 20 minutes before because the bees will fly home," Lieuallen said. "When the bees start to bring in pollen and nectar you can see what the plants are doing around you. You've got your finger on the pulse of the environment."
More than anything, he said beekeeping has taught him how to look for the silver lining and have a positive mindset.
"There's always next year," Lieuallen said. "There might be an emergency today, but it'll be water under the bridge tomorrow."
Liquid gold
Lieuallen said between 6,000 hives, the bees produce about half a million pounds of honey in a year.
A large shop on the Lieuallen property is where the real magic happens. A space called the hot room stays at a toasty 95 degrees Fahrenheit. Why? The heat makes it easier to extract the honey.
“If you try to imagine honey dripping off a spoon it’s slow,” Lieuallen said. “When you warm it up, it's more like water.”
The space stays that warm, especially in the summer at the height of the honey harvest season, which he said typically starts mid-July and lasts about 30 days.
Lieuallen said the hives usually come in at about 85 degrees but can differ based on the month. Once warmed to 95 degrees, the bee boxes are moved into an adjacent room where the frames in the boxes are separated and placed on a conveyor belt where the beeswax caps are removed.
From there the frames are placed in a large centrifuge, a machine with a rapidly rotating container that uses centrifugal force to separate liquids from solids.
The honey is then pumped through a heat exchanger to help remove unwanted debris. This honey is never heated above 95 degrees, which is also the healthy hive temperature, to keep the product raw.
Lieuallen said by keeping the honey raw, consumers can benefit from the natural pollens, enzymes, phytonutrients and antioxidant properties of raw honey.
The honey is then piped into one of the huge 6,000-gallon containers with a spigot where the honey is then packaged in 50-gallon drums for shipping.
The equipment always needs to be checked to ensure it runs properly.
“Everything breaks, because honey is super sticky,” Lieuallen said. “All of our equipment is constantly in turmoil. We have to overnight a lot of parts.”
As far as the honey sales go, the company ships to bigger packers and their honey goes all over the United States.
“A lot of times when you just type ‘honey’ into the search bar on Amazon, at least for the last five years and I don’t know if that is the case this year, that honey was produced by us,” Lieuallen said. “It’s not our label but it’s the company we sell our honey to.”
Sweet Bee Honey is environmentally conscious, as well.
“A lot of the honey is shipped out to be repackaged into jars or Stacie will package a portion of it for local retail,” Lieuallen said. “We are still growing that aspect.”
Unlike the plastic honey bear packaging that is commonly seen on grocery store shelves, Sweet Bee Honey solely uses glass packaging for their retail containers.
Sticky situation
Running a beekeeping and honey company can lead to some sticky situations.
“One time we loaded a semi full of honey to be trucked to the East Coast,” Lieuallen said. “My family and I went on vacation and came back to the farm three days later. The truck had been involved in an accident and all the barrels tipped over inside of the trailer. When we opened the door there was a foot of honey that was just pouring out of the back.”
After cleaning up the mess, Lieuallen said swarms of bees came to the farm to rob what was left of the honey.
“They were shading the skies,” Lieuallen said. “Bees have a very good sense of smell, so they were coming from all over, even a long time after we got it all cleaned up.”
Another “sticky situation” we are facing as a human race is the diminishment of the honeybee,and other important pollinators.
Both Ryan and Stacie have made it their mission to not only create sustainably-sourced honey, but also to educate others on the importance of the insects that make it.
“I think that whatever we learn in our lifetime we pass down to the generation coming up,” Lieuallen said. “We need to take advantage of the fact that people are interested in the bees and then expand on that.”
He said that people should also check twice before trying to swat what may or may not be a bee out of the air.
“Wasps are not the same as bees,” Lieuallen said. “Honeybees are quite different. They’re more predictable and they don’t eat meat. They might come and bother your lemonade if it’s the right time of year, but they’re very docile.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.