Mill Creek Apartments, under construction on the former Kmart site at 2210 E. Isaacs Ave., is now accepting applications for one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments.
The complex will consist of four buildings when the project is completed in July.
Mason Helms, president of Mill Creek Ventures and partner with IMRON LCC — the two companies that brought the project together, purchased the property in 2008 when it was still Kmart.
When Kmart closed in July 2019, after 45 years in operation, Helms said he had the option of either constructing a retail shopping area or residential housing.
“We wanted to build something that most people could afford,” Helms said. “I’m very happy with the way it came together, and we had tremendous support from the city.”
The apartment buildings are three stories high with a total of 96 units, and the site has a clubhouse with a fitness room, coffee bar, kitchen and lounge area with a patio area for barbecues.
One-bedroom apartments will rent for $1,415, and two-bedroom apartments start at $1,585.
Three-bedroom apartments are also available, and Mill Creek Apartments are pet friendly.
All units have a balcony or patio and an outdoor storage closet.
Helms said they have leased about 40% of the units, with many still available. They’re taking applications for units that will be move-in ready in August.
“The project was on budget and on time,” Helms said. “Even with some supply-chain shortages, we were able to solve those problems and not slow the project down.”
The location is ideal, according to Helms, because it is close to shopping areas and restaurants. It also has a bus stop transit area in front the building.
Eastgate Lions Park is just across the street from Mill Creek Apartments, and the complex is within walking distance of the Mill Creek Trail.
For more information, visit millcreekwallawalla.com or call 855-601-1043.
