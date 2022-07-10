Market by Andy’s goes ‘blue’
The Market by Andy’s, at 130 E. Rose St. in Walla Walla, has just become the first Blue Zones Project-approved grocery store in the Walla Walla Valley and will be celebrating that achievement on July 13.
A ribbon cutting on Wednesday, July 13, at 2 p.m. will kick off the celebration followed by an open house from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. for the community to check out changes to the store.
Market manager, Vicki Zanes, and her crew worked with the Blue Zones Project to create a store that will make it easier for customers to make healthy choices, according to the release.
The community is encouraged to come by and see how a Blue Zone grocery store looks. Smoothie and juice samples will be provided for the public to try, and attendees will receive lots of giveaways and more.
Andy’s Market, the parent company in College Place, is family owned and has been serving the Walla Walla Valley since 1968.
Blue Zones Projects is a community improvement organization with the goal of creating options for residents to make healthy choices through changes to a city’s environment, policy and social networks.
Blue Zones started in 2009 and is currently in 50 communities across North America.
Blue Zones Projects was brought to Walla Walla through a sponsorship with Adventist Health in partnership with Walla Walla University and Blue Zones LLC.
