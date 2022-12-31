A Walla Walla landmark is in a new set of hands.
The Marcus Whitman Hotel & Conference Center has been sold to an investment group, according to a news release from a company hired to operate the hotel.
Kyle Mussman has sold the hotel, located at 6 W. Rose St., to a newly formed group called Marcus Whitman Holdings LLC. The sale closed Friday, Dec. 30. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Erik McLaughlin, CEO of METIS LLC, the firm that brokered the deal, said most of the investors in the group live in the Pacific Northwest, while several reside locally.
Mussman is part of the group and will stay involved in the hotel, according to the release.
As part of the deal, it was also announced that Columbia Hospitality Inc. — a national hotel and resort management company based in Seattle — will take over operation of the hotel.
Columbia Hospitality operates properties in several states. It also operates The Finch and The Inn at Abeja in Walla Walla.
In the news release, Mussman said, “I am excited to be working with the team at Columbia to expand on my original vision and ensure continued growth for decades to come. This is truly an exciting next chapter for the Grande Dame of Walla Walla and comes as the hotel celebrates 95 years in operation.”
Chuck Hill, senior vice president of Columbia Hospitality, said the company is “excited about the city and three properties.”
Columbia Hospitality also has an additional interest in running the hotel because Hill said the management company's owner, John Oppenheimer, and other members of its leadership team are part of the group that bought the hotel.
McLaughlin said upgrades to the hotel are expected to start immediately.
“Significant renovations are planned to both the rooms and the lobby, and design work is already underway,” he said. “People will see change as early as this spring.”
The Marcus Whitman Hotel opened in 1928 and was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1999.
