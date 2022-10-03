It’s been a long time coming for Nancy Monacelli, whose journey to opening a candy store near the heart of Walla Walla began more than five years ago with her handmade English toffees.
“My kids had told me for decades that I should sell the English toffees,” she said. “One thing led to another, and before you knew it, I had a real business.”
Mama Monacelli’s Kitchen will open sometime this month in downtown Walla Walla, selling small-batch, artisan candies and gluten-free baked goods.
She got her start in 2017 in a shared commercial kitchen at the Blue Mountain Station, an artisan food processing business park in Dayton started in 2013 by the Port of Columbia.
The initial wholesale business was fairly robust, and Mama Monacelli’s candies were also sold at local farmers markets and other community events. Monacelli gradually added new candies, primarily brittles.
But a little over four years ago, the business was ready for its first big move. The shared kitchen meant that Monacelli had to store all of her ingredients and equipment in a small storage area. It all had to be brought out and put away every time she cooked, which proved inflexible and inefficient.
The Port of Columbia was supportive of the business expanding, Monacelli said, so when a dedicated space became available at the Blue Mountain Station, she jumped on the opportunity. That dedicated space allowed her to expand into new confections, such as handmade chocolate, which requires specialized equipment that the shared kitchen couldn’t support.
Making all of her sweet treats and also running the front-of-house?? by herself, Monacelli’s new business model proved successful for the first few years.
“It was great, it was wonderful, and then the pandemic happened,” she said. “That was difficult.”
Many of Mama Monacelli’s customers were small gift shops and shopping destinations, many of which didn’t survive the impacts of the pandemic, and the wholesale business suffered as a result.
In response, Monacelli redoubled her focus on the retail business, adding coffee to entice customers to pull up to her shop off U.S. Highway 12 north of Dayton. She also started dabbling with gluten-free baked goods, “out of boredom as much as anything” during those slow business days, she said.
“When I get bored, that’s what I do, I try new recipes,” she added.
She was also able to get a pandemic disaster loan from the U.S. Small Business Administration, which helped to keep the doors open during the slump.
For four years, the Blue Mountain Station location was a good place to get the business going. There was relatively little traffic at the business park, except during events held by the Port, but that had allowed Mama Monacelli’s to remain a one-woman show, juggling cooking and customers, she said.
But for more than a year now, Monacelli has been eyeing a business space under The Lodge apartments address to take the business to the next step.
The foot traffic is expected to be significantly larger, so much so that Monacelli has started hiring a team for the first time. While some have already been hired, a number of other positions remain to be filled, with the business advertising open positions on its Facebook page.
The new location is also much closer to home for Monacelli, who lives in Walla Walla and has been making a daily, 61-mile commute for the last five-and-a-half years.
“I think the business will fit well into the community,” she said.
It will offer a large selection of sweet and savory gluten-free baked goods, an espresso bar, tearoom, fruit smoothies and Italian sodas, as well as the business’ iconic selection of homemade chocolates and candies.
Despite that ever-expanding list of confections, Monacelli remains particularly fond of the English toffee that started it all and remains her best seller, though the orange-infused chocolate and pumpkin seed chocolates have also become favorites.
Though she had projected this summer that the storefront would open its doors in early October, construction delays and other considerations have complicated that timeline somewhat. Still, Monacelli is confident Mama Monacelli’s Kitchen will open sometime this month.
“We’re looking forward to serving the community,” she said.
