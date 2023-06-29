MILTON-FREEWATER — Clark and Lyla Lampson have been feverishly working to mow, weed and prune the rows of blueberries on their farm in preparation for harvest season.
The berries that have been ripening over the past few months are ready to harvest, Clark Lampson said, and this year's yields are looking good despite some cold nights in March.
"That impacted some varieties, but others didn't get hit at all," he said.
The farm at 54738 Walla Walla River Road in Milton-Freewater boasts a collection of eight distinct blueberry varieties, ranging from Dukes to Olympias, providing both options for cooking and for enjoying as fresh berries.
What now stands as a thriving 9-acre blueberry farm had humble beginnings as an aging apple orchard. The Lampsons, who relocated from Southern California, purchased the property in 1992.
They ran the orchard for a few years but soon realized that the mature apple trees, which were about 45 to 50 years old, were not yielding profitable returns, so they looked for other options.
Lampson said blueberries seemed like the perfect fit because they had higher economic potential, they do not have to be sprayed as much as apples do, and both he and his wife loved to eat them.
"At that time, nobody was growing blueberries other than a few people having them in their backyard," he said. "Nobody was growing them economically in the lowlands here in the east."
Despite uncertainties about the adaptability of blueberry plants to the extreme heat and cold of the Walla Walla Valley, the Lampsons took a chance and planted one acre in 1994, testing different varieties in each row. To their delight, all the plants survived. The peak harvest was in 2010 when they expanded to 15 acres and yielded about 80,000 pounds of blueberries.
The challenges
With the sweet, oftentimes comes the sour, and Lampson said blueberry farming is no exception to hard work and problem solving.
Bugs, birds, weeds and the elements all play a crucial role in a successful harvest.
Although the blueberries are not organic because of the use of commercial fertilizers, Lampson refrains from spraying them, except for one year when he had to combat the spotted wing drosophila — or SWD — which is a fruit fly species that infests blueberries, blackberries, and other fruits. This year, however, Lampson did not need to spray for pests.
Another challenge that Lampson faces are the very things that give life to the plants: the sun and the soil.
While the high pH levels in Walla Walla Valley soil is beneficial for growing wine grapes and sweet onions, the low acidity of the soil makes it difficult to grow blueberries which like acidic soil. Lampson said he has to supplement with fertilizers and sulfuric acid in the water he uses on the crops.
June is the prime time for blueberries to grow but it is also when the sun gets hotter and higher in the sky, proving to be a problem for the delicate skins of the berries.
"Some of the blueberries are actually susceptible to sunburn," he said. "I have lost 10% of my crop in hot weather."
To combat the sun's rays, he runs overhead sprinklers that mist the varieties of berries that are easily sunburned for short periods of time in an attempt to keep them cool.
Wildlife haven
The Lampsons said they have a deep appreciation for the wildlife along the meandering Walla Walla River that runs through their property. They have dedicated a specific area of their land exclusively to the wild animals that make it their home.
The land hosts a variety of wildlife, including deer, birds, and about 70 turkeys. The turkeys play a crucial role in maintaining the health of the blueberry bushes by consuming fallen, rotting blueberries. By doing so, they help prevent the spread of fungal blueberry diseases.
While the turkeys often flock on the ground, smaller birds such as starlings take the advantage of being quick and agile to feast on the harvest before it falls to the Valley floor.
Lampson often claps to scare the birds away from the plants, and he said he does not like to use netting because birds will get stuck in them and possibly die and it hurts the plants. They even planted a group of blueberries and named it the "bird row."
"We pretty much tolerate all of the wildlife," he said. "We have worked hard to cultivate this space for them to use."
Both Clark and Lyla Lampson agreed that the best part of cultivating blueberries is reaping the reward.
"Whenever we are out here working, we glean berries when they get ripe, we love blueberries," he said. "It's wonderful to grow food and then eat it."
