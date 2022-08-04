Kerloo Cellars is opening a new tasting room in downtown Walla Walla at 109 East Main Street Suite B, formally occupied by Bruno’s by VaPiano, according to a press release from Kerloo Cellars.
An official grand opening is scheduled Saturday, Aug. 6, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. where winemaker and owner Ryan Crane will be on hand to answer questions and mingle with visitors.
Kerloo Cellars previously had a tasting room in Walla Walla but closed in 2014 before relocating to Seattle in the SoDo district and in Woodinville.
Now they are back in Walla Walla and an official ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place followed by live music by JVMVL and HNYZEE.
