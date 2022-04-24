The Walla Walla wine industry has a new addition to the family. Jackson Family Wines from California has purchased 61 acres from Abeja Winery and Inn, at 2016 Mill Creek Road.
Abeja will continue to operate as neighbors of the new local wine business.
Jackson Family Wines was established in 1982 in Northern California and is internationally recognized for its sustainable farming practices, land stewardship and production of world-class wines, according to the release.
This is the family-owned company’s first vineyard purchase in the state, and Jackson Family has plans to develop a Washington-based operation over the next several years.
The company owns vineyards in Oregon’s Willamette Valley and has 40 wineries spanning notable wine-growing regions in California and around the world. Internationally, they have wineries in France, Italy, Australia, Chile and South Africa.
In the release, second-generation owner Christopher Jackson said Walla Walla is an exceptional region for growing cabernet sauvignon and syrah, and he thinks the Mill Creek vineyard has ideal conditions for producing grapes that will accomplish that.
“We are thrilled by the opportunity to join an esteemed group of vintners in Walla Walla Valley who have proven the incredible potential for wine in the region,” Jackson said in the release.
Jackson Family Wines had been exploring sites in the Valley since 2021 and worked with local wineries and vineyards before settling on the Mill Creek area.
Head winemaker Chris Carpenter worked in Walla Walla for the 2021 harvest and said he is impressed by the level of community he experienced here and how welcoming everybody was.
“We ventured into Washington in 2021, buying grapes from select vineyards throughout the Walla Walla Valley, which gave us a great sense of the opportunity and quality,” Carpenter said in a statement. “Many community members have offered their knowledge, wisdom, guidance and support.”
Carpenter also praised Abeja as being exceptional winemakers and stewards of the vineyard and made mention of folks at Doubleback winery and the Figgins and Leonetti wineries as introducing him to the area and helping with the process of understanding the region.
“There is an excitement in the wine community that I really like,” Carpenter said. “There is an interconnectedness and a pride within the industry that I find phenomenal.”
Higher elevation made the difference
The higher elevation was a big reason that the owners of Jackson Family Wines purchased the land, according to Carpenter, and not just for the unique soil higher elevations have for growing.
“The property at the higher points had this amazing 360-degree view,” Carpenter said. “The views of the Blue Mountains were amazing, and it is what sold us on the property.”
Of the 61 acres sold to Jackson Family, 40 acres were already planted in vineyards by Abeja and will be ready for harvest this year, producing grapes used mainly for cabernet sauvignon.
Jackson will now take over the farming and sustainability of those vineyards that are located at a higher elevation of the property.
However, the fruit produced by the vineyard will purchased back by Abeja from Jackson for the first five years to keep the supply chain sustained for Abeja.
A Walla Walla welcome
Abeja’s lead winemaker, Dan Wampfler, said that Abeja and Jackson Family Wines will now be collaborators and neighbors.
“We have a common goal to continue to enhance awareness and regard for this incredible site while expanding our own estate portfolio,” Wampfler said.
The sale for the property began organically when Wampler met with members of the Jackson family while they were staying at the Abeja Inn.
Wampler said he was giving a tour of the property when the conversation turned toward different opportunities the Jackson family was interested in.
Wampler then connected them with his boss, and the wheels were put in motion bringing it to the conclusion of the sale.
“It is validating to have such an amazing family be part of our industry,” Wampler said “It really is an affirmation of what we are doing here to have an internationally recognized wine family wanting to be a part of it.”
Jackson Family Wines establishing here in Walla Walla will be great for the entire industry, Wampler said, and everyone he has talked to in the local industry is excited to have them here.
“It is another big step in our growth and recognition here,” Wampler said. “This will mutually benefit the entire industry. They bring a high level of recognition on the world stage.”
Wampler said that together with Jackson Family Wines and other neighboring wineries, they can continue the work of establishing Walla Walla Valley’s reputation as a world-class wine grape growing region.
With Jackson Family Wines joining the community “it’s going to turn Mill Creek into Fifth Avenue,” Wampler said.
