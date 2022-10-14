Horizon Air, the only airline that flies in and out of Walla Walla, isn’t going to stop serving the community.
But neither does Horizon Air have any foreseeable plans to return to more than the current one flight per day between Walla Walla and SeaTac.
“If we could do more your service at Walla Walla, we would,” company President Joe Sprague told local business owners and elected leaders at a meeting Thursday in The Marcus Whitman Hotel & Conference Center.
“It isn’t for lack of desire, and frankly it’s not because of lack of demand. We recognize that Walla Walla could support at least a couple of daily flights, and that’s growing because of all of the fantastic tourism going on.”
Horizon used to fly into Walla Walla more often.
But in May, Horizon Air, which is owned by Alaska Airlines, announced that a pilot shortage made worse by the pandemic forced the company to reduce service to Walla Walla from two daily flights in and out to one per day starting in September.
The reduction in service and the timing of the remaining flight, which departs at 1:15 p.m., is causing many to fly into the Tri-Cities and drive to Walla Walla, said Paul Schneidmiller, owner of the World Wide Travel Service, which has operated locally since 1946 and is the only travel agency in Walla Walla.
While the afternoon flights allow for same day connections to many Alaska Airlines flights, it would not arrive in time for many connections east of Denver, Schniedmiller said. And the once-daily flights in either direction also preclude the possibility of daytrips for business purposes, he added.
“It does make it more difficult to use the Walla Walla Regional Airport for our customers,” Schneidmiller said. “Right now, the vast majority of our customers are departing out of the Tri-Cities rather than Walla Walla, because there’s not a schedule that works for our leisure clients or our corporate clients.”
Walla Walla was not alone in having its Horizon Air flights cut. Yakima and Wenatchee were also reduced to one flight per day in each direction in September, as were three other locations in the U.S. and Canada.
When the reduction announcement was made, the hope was the cutback would be short-lived.
“They told us this is only for the short term,” Jennifer Skoglund, manager of the Walla Walla Regional Airport, told the Union-Bulletin in May.
“We have been told that it should only be through February 2023 or a little longer into the spring of 2023,” she added. “We have every intention to get back to two flights a day again.”
Skoglund said she is still hopeful for a return to twice-daily service in 2023.
However, Sprague’s presentation Thursday cast doubt on that possibility and suggested the problems that caused the reductions will continue to plague the airline industry for years to come.
How’d we get here?
The pilot shortage has been brewing for years, but was accelerated by the pandemic when many airlines offered early retirement packages to pilots after demand for air travel plummeted Sprague said, noting that in 2020 around 10,000 pilots nationwide took those offers.
But when travel rebounded last spring, surging above pre-pandemic levels for leisure travelers, airlines were faced with a severe shortage of pilots.
Major airlines then began a significant effort to recruit pilots, primarily luring them from regional airlines, such as Horizon, with more lucrative contracts and potentially more appealing routes or aircraft, Sprague said.
But this shuffling of pilots didn’t help to close the overall gap between the high demand for flights and a lack of pilots to do the flying.
The shortage hit more than Horizon Air, which cut service by about 25% since 2019. Some other regional airlines have cut back upwards of 40%, according to Sprague.
And the gap between demand and capacity is only projected to get worse unless things change. Sprague pointed to industry-wide data indicating a current shortage of nearly 15,000 pilots, which is anticipated to peak in 2027 with a shortage of more than 23,000.
Even if a recession dampens demand for air travel, there still won't be enough pilots, Sprague explained.
Solutions may be slow
Horizon Air and Alaska Airlines are making historic efforts to try to address the pilot shortage, Sprague said.
They are working to promote the aviation industry and encourage more people to becoming pilots.
And the companies are creating a more robust pipeline to get new pilots trained, Sprague said.
This includes partnerships with flight training programs, such as the one offered by Walla Walla University, with the airline offering a stipend to support education costs in exchange for the graduate flying with Horizon for two years.
Alaska Airlines has also launched the Ascend Pilot Academy, its own pilot development program, through a partnership with the Hillsboro Aero Academy near Portland. Pilots enrolled in this program are offered an even more generous stipend and other financial support, Sprague said.
It is hoped these efforts will help Horizon Air and Alaska Airlines close the gap, but it’s not yet clear exactly how much impact they will have. The results also won’t be felt for a while, Sprague said, noting it takes at least three years before someone without experience could be ready to fly for Horizon.
In the hopes of recruiting and retaining existing pilots, Horizon Air has also offered substantial pay increases with a new compensation agreement ratified in September, Sprague said.
While a necessary change, these agreements have also significantly increased expenses for Horizon, Sprague added.
“And with a 76-seat airplane, we are limited in terms of the amount of revenue that we can make a hard to offset costs of operating those airplanes,” he continued. A word is missing “As our costs go up, there will be an impact.”
Sprague said he believes that introducing first-class seating would help the airline generate additional revenue. He also said that Horizon Air was still working to determine how added costs would be spread between itself and Alaska Airlines.
However, he did not answer whether standard fares were also expected to increase.
Other changes coming
Beyond the protracted changes to service for Horizon Air, the airline is also in the midst of transitioning to a single aircraft fleet, and plans to retire the Q400 turboprop planes that now service Walla Walla.
Those planes will be slowly replaced with Embraer 175 jets, which now make up slightly less than half of the Horizon Air fleet. The jets will still have 76-seats, but will include a first-class section and faster speeds, though Sprague did not specify how much it would cut down the current hour-long flights between Walla Walla and SeaTac.
The first flight of an Embraer 175 into Walla Walla is expected in late-November, Skoglund said, with both aircraft being seen in the preceding month. But by late January, all Q400 planes will be removed from service.
Horizon Air currently flies 32 Q400 turboprops and 30 Embraer 175 jets. The company expects to add 11 new jets over the next 10 months, which would leave the total fleet at 41, below the current 62.
