The true bounty of hard work, water and dirt under the nails is visible as far as the eye can see at Frog Hollow Farm.
Amidst the picturesque scene of animals, cut flower beds, and greenhouses at 174 Frog Hollow Road, a new structure has sprouted like mushrooms after a rainstorm. This new space offers the community a haven of peace and tranquility, accompanied by the occasional bleating of goats.
Heading this project are Bre and Conor Lucas-Roberts, who envisioned a shared space for children to play and for parents to find a moment of relaxation.
"We wanted to create something that the community needed and could use," Bre Lucas-Roberts explained.
Having recently returned to the Walla Walla area, her hometown, Lucas-Roberts noticed a lack of places where mothers could gather while their children played safely in an enclosed area.
"I utilized a space like this a lot," she said while gazing at the new fenced-in play area. "It's great if you have little kids because they can run around, and it's also really nice to be able to meet people, which can be hard when you have little ones."
With the idea of creating a children's play area in mind, Lucas-Roberts began reaching out to the community for support. Her path led her to Amy Dietrich, owner of Frog Hollow Farm.
"Amy said she would provide the space if I got everything together to bring the vision to fruition," Lucas-Roberts said. "Everything in this space is community funded, which is incredible."
From the hand-cut fencing to the numerous toys adorning the play area's interior, and even the near-completed shade structure, local families and supporters came together to craft this outdoor haven for enjoying fresh air and nature.
Since its opening, the play area has been bustling with children almost every day the weather permits. Moreover, Frog Hollow Farm initiated a storytelling series called "Rooted in Reading," scheduled at 9:30 a.m. on Thursdays.
"At the first storytelling event, I think we had at least 200 people show up," Lucas-Roberts said. "After that, we quickly realized the need for these kinds of events for parents with young kids."
Beyond the time and effort put into digging post holes and laying mulch, the Lucas-Roberts family volunteers at the farm to assist with produce harvesting and keeping the weeds at bay.
Their dedication has been invaluable in making the play area a reality, Dietrich said. "We just had the shared vision and space, but Bre and her husband have really been the ones to make the play area a reality."
Lucas-Roberts said she was amazed by the outpouring of community support.
"The people in this town support kids," she said. "They built this for everyone."
