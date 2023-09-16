When considering the process of winemaking, some minds might recall Episode 23 of "I Love Lucy," titled "Lucy's Italian Movie." While the iconic scene, featuring Lucille Ball and Teresa Tirelli D’Amico, initially involves grape stomping, it culminates into a chaotic wrestling match inside a vat filled with juice, stems and pulp.
In the contemporary landscape of winemaking, grape stomping has become a relic of the past, particularly at Walla Walla's Pepper Bridge Winery. Just as wine gets better with time, the industry is constantly finding new and more efficient ways to process wine grapes into the fermented drink that so many covet.
Standing out on the crush pad at Pepper Bridge Winery is a massive machine made of metal, cogs and conveyor belts. It is here that Syrah grapes, fresh from the vines, are processed before becoming this year's vintage.
Clusters of grapes are hand sorted and then dropped into a destemmer. From there, they travel to another sorting table where any unripe grapes, or shot berries, are removed.
The journey from the top of the machine to the bottom ends at an optical sorter, created by Key Technology that uses cameras to select grapes based on what settings are input into the program. Everything from size, shape and hue can be selected. As grapes cascade into a large plastic bin, those that do not make the cut are removed with pressurized air. It takes only a split second for imperfect grapes, missed stems or green leaves to be blown away.
From there, the estate's top-quality grapes continue their path to fermentation.
Wine flavors
Jean-François Pellet, who was born and raised in Switzerland, is a third-generation wine grower. He earned degrees in enology and viticulture, after which he worked in Spain, Germany and the Napa Valley. Having both degrees, Pellet said he has a deep understanding of the science of making wine and the natural processes of growing grapes. He moved to Walla Walla in 1999 and has led the winemaking for Pepper Bridge for 25 years. This year will be Pepper Bridge's 26th vintage.
Pellet said this year's harvest had started a week earlier than average start times because of warmer days throughout the past months. As the summer sun beams down on the Valley, wine grapes ripen more quickly through the process of veraison, where the grapes change color.
"Everything is coming along nicely," he said. "This has been perfect weather, which makes for a wonderful flavor. Sometimes the heat can make the sugars in the grapes turn a bit too fast, which alters the profiles of flavor."
Pellet, who spends a lot of time out in the vineyards looking at the clusters before harvest and plucking grapes off the vines, has developed a palete over the years so he can tell exactly when harvest needs to start.
"We look at a lot of factors when we are deciding it's time to harvest," he said. "In our case, the most important factor is flavors."
Sugar content, bitterness and acidity are all distinct flavors that Pellet is looking for while taste testing the grapes. He said it is a delicate balance between those flavors to get a distinct and complex flavor profile that will translate itself into the wine.
While the age-old process of hand picking and sorting delicate clusters of wine grapes has changed very little in the thousands of years that wine has been made, the process to actually get to the finished bottle of wine has changed a lot, and varies depending on a winemaker's style, the variety they are working with and what the intended flavor profile will be. Many Valley vineyards have moved on to use ultramodern processing and production facilities. In the case of Pepper Bridge, this has led to the formation of the state's first gravity-flow facility, complete with subterranean caves.
In a gravity-flow winery, the grape pulp and juice are moved from the sorting table to the tanks and then to the barrels using gravity rather than pumps. The gentle movement of gravity prevents seed shearing, which introduces bitter tannins, a flavor not so wanted in wine.
The vineyards
Throughout the fermentation process, a production step called a pump-over is often used. During fermentation as the yeast eats sugar, alcohol and carbon dioxide are created, which pushes grape skins to the top of a fermentation tank. Grape skins contain polyphenols, which give wine its color, aroma and body. A pump-over uses wine from the bottom of the tank, which is then sprayed over the top to push the grape skins back below the surface. This reduces the risk of bacteria growth and fosters a healthy fermentation environment.
The final step before the wine is barreled down is to press the skins for any remaining juice. Gravity is used to fill 100% French oak barrels that are then placed in wine caves, which are carefully monitored as the aging process begins.
Pepper Bridge Winery, winner of many acclaims and awards, started in the Walla Walla Valley with three families — the McKibbens, the Murphys and the Pellets — who have come together to create Bordeaux-style wines all while sourcing 100% of the grapes from the Pepper Bridge estate. Pellet said Norm McKibben has led the way in innovative wine practices, vineyard maintenance and sustainability since he planted his first vineyard in the Walla Walla Valley in 1989.
"Norm was instrumental in establishing the wine industry in Walla Walla," Pellet said. "He was definitely the one who founded the vineyards for Pepper Bridge."
Pepper Bridge Vineyard is one of three of the winery's estate vineyards that started at 10 acres in 1991. Since that time, the vineyard has expanded to cover almost 200 acres and grows varieties such as Cabernet Franc, Cabernet Sauvignon, Malbec, Merlot, Petit Verdot, Sangiovese and Syrah.
Innovative technology is harnessed for the irrigation and weather management systems in the vineyard. Continuous monitoring of weather conditions, including temperature, humidity, wind speed, and solar energy, occurs 24/7. This real-time data is transmitted to a computer through a phone line. Additionally, the vineyard boasts more than 60 moisture-measuring points distributed across its expanse, with moisture data being recorded every hour, day and night.
"We don't irrigate just to irrigate," Pellet said. "Water is a very rare resource right now, and we make sure to use techniques to make the most of the water we do use."
Pepper Bridge also employs sustainable farming through safe pesticides, planting native plants to increase beneficial insects in the area, not using herbicides under the vines, and using supplemental irrigation responsibly. Owl boxes are placed throughout the estate vineyards to encourage helpful predators to diminish the population of harmful pests such as gophers or voles. The winery also has a set of solar panels that supports the winemaking facility.
"In this industry, and in the Walla Walla Valley, we keep learning," Pellet said. "I've been able to see the evolution of wine in the Valley, and I am really excited to see what the future holds for us."
