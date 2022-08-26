This story has been updated from the original to include a response from the executive director of Goodwill Industries of the Columbia.
Since the College Place Goodwill discovered it had been over-collecting sales tax from customers at the new location for the last week, the store has pledged to return the money and donate an equal amount of money to local law enforcement.
The Goodwill thrift store that had for years been located in downtown Walla Walla moved to a new College Place location on Aug. 18.
The city of College Place has slightly lower sales tax, 8.7% to Walla Walla’s 8.9%, but the new Goodwill location continued charging the higher tax rate until 1:15 p.m. on Aug. 24, after the Union-Bulletin brought the issue to the attention of management, wrote Jeff Madison, executive director of Goodwill Industries of the Columbia, in an email.
“Goodwill is happy to refund the 0.02% tax collected in error to those customers who have made purchases at our College Place store from Aug. 18 at 9 a.m. to Aug. 24th at 1:15 p.m., 2022,” Maddison wrote. “Please bring your receipt in to the store to get your refund.”
“Goodwill will also make a donation to the College Place Police Fund for the total amount of erroneous sales tax collected,” Maddison added.
However, officials with the College Place Police Department said on Friday, Aug. 25, that they had not heard from Goodwill and that there was no fund with the department that the public could donate to.
In an email Friday afternoon, Maddison wrote that the company had not yet reached out to the College Place Police Department because it was not clear how much would be donated. He did not clarify what organization, specifically, would receive the donation.
“We will match the amount of erroneously collected sales tax and donate it to a local organization that aligns with our mission of changing lives through the power of work,” he wrote.
Maddison later wrote that he was unable to provide an estimate as to how much sales tax had been over-collected, but he noted that their average transaction is $20, which would translate to an average over-collection of four cents per customer.
