The new Goodwill store in College Place, under construction on C Street across from Home Depot, will open Aug. 18.
This means the downtown Walla Walla location, on Alder Street, will close permanently on Aug. 17, staff said.
The new site, a 20,000-square-foot building, will offer more than just discounts on clothes and other goods but will also be home to an Employment Connection Center.
What is an Employment Connection Center? Goodwill’s ECC is a job search assistance program. Services include help crafting resumes and cover letters and advice on interview preparedness.
People can also use the Employment Connection Center to find community resources and information, and job seekers will have access to a computer lab and computer tutorials and training.
Staff can provide a computer skills assessment and teach job seekers better ways to use the internet for job searches and help them improve job-seeking skills.
It works like an employment office and is free for anyone who needs or wants the service.
Heather Peterson is the director of Mission Services for the new center. Its mission is “changing lives through the power of work.”
“We hope to expand our success with our Tri-Cities ECC into the College Place ECC by providing the same services,” Peterson said. “At launch, we will have six full-time service providers available to assist clients.”
Peterson said the goal is to focus on sustainable employment within the community.
Goodwill’s Senior Manager of Special Projects, Marcy Wasney, said this is a great opportunity to serve a larger number of people in the community.
“We will now be able to help the community even more and to serve more people in the area,” Wasney said. “We are ready to go to the new store and get it prepared.”
The Employment Connection Center will also work with local businesses in the area to help employers find and match with job seekers using job leads and hiring events with businesses that are hiring.
The Connection Center, which is funded by donations and purchases at Goodwill stores, will also offer classes on finances and budgeting to help people develop money management skills.
“We are in the home stretch, and we are super excited,” Wasney said about the College Place site. “We are people who help people, and the Connection Center will bring a lot of opportunities to people.”
The Employment Connection Center is part of Goodwill’s larger “one-stop career center” model and works in partnership with WorkSource of Washington state.
Alice Freyer is an employment specialist with WorkSource and said the Goodwill’s Employment Connection Center will have access to WorkSource job search databases.
“We are all part of a larger ‘one-stop career center’ throughout the state,” Freyer said. “We all connect together and partner together with the same mission and goals in mind.”
Moving to College Place
A blue-ribbon cutting ceremony will take place Aug. 17 at 11 a.m., and the College Place store’s grand opening is set for Aug. 18 at 11 a.m.
“We will close our downtown location on Aug. 17 and open the new store the next day on the 18th,” Marcy said.
The Goodwill location downtown will be gradually emptied over the next eight weeks as inventory is moved to the new location. The downtown building has been sold to developers.
The layout of the new store will be more convenient for shoppers and staff, and parking will be in abundant supply with a large parking lot, according to Wasney. The downtown Walla Walla site had limited street parking.
Employees who are currently working at the downtown location will be employed in the College Place store.
Nasyra Gibson is a worker at the current Goodwill, and she is looking forward to opening the new store and showing off all the new inventory.
“It’s going to be a lot better of a store than the one we have now,” Gibson said. “We will be able to offer a lot more stuff, have more space and offer very nice fitting rooms.”
Gibson said she will take a lot of pride in the new store to keep it clean and nice for customers and is looking forward to working in a new modern building.
