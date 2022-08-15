The new, 20,000-square-foot Goodwill thrift store and Employment Connection Center will open in College Place on Thursday, Aug. 18.
To celebrate, the company will have a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, the last day the downtown Walla Walla Goodwill will operate before the business shifts to the neighboring city.
“We are excited to open the Employment Connection Center in College Place and offer services that will help the community,” said Heather Peterson, a director of Mission Services for the new center.
The new store will employ 29 people and includes an Employment Connection Center, a free, walk-in job search assistance program to assist job seekers create resumes, prepare for interviews, and access community resources, according to a news release.
