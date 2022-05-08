Transit users in the Walla Walla Valley won’t need to remember their change this summer.
Valley Transit is bringing back Fare Free Summer this year, after the agency’s board voted to return the program during an April meeting.
Between June 1 and Sept. 5, fixed route, deviated fixed route, Dial-a-Ride, and connector services will be free for everyone. For questions, contact Valley Transit at 509-525-9140.
To the east, Columbia County Public Transportation will remain fare free until Aug. 31.
