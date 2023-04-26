Latino-owned businesses in the Walla Walla Valley, from photography to construction companies, will gather on Thursday, May 4, for the second annual Expo Latino at Walla Walla Community College.
Expo Latino is a free event that is open to the community and features a variety of small businesses as well as dance performances by Ballet Folklorico Estrellas de Mexico and food provided by Taqueria Mi Pueblito.
According to a news release from Walla Walla Community College, many of the business owners at the event will be graduates of the Mercy Corps Northwest and City of Walla Walla Micro-Business Assistance program that ran from 2018 to 2022.
“I am very happy to see many of our graduates from the MBA program continue to grow and make their dreams come true,” said Cinthya Montero, one of the organizers for Expo Latino. “I’m proud to see many small businesses entrepreneurs participate in these events and continue to network with others.”
The expo will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on the college’s campus at 500 Tausick Way in the Warrior Marketplace dining area.
Several of the participating businesses opened during the pandemic or just before it began. The first Expo Latino, which was last fall, showcased almost 20 Latino-owned businesses.
“As organizers of this event, we recognized that many small businesses needed an outlet to be able to get back out in front of the public,” said Jennifer Beckmeyer, another organizer for Expo Latino. “We are excited that our community can celebrate and learn about dozens of these interesting, local businesses all in one place.”
Alma Miranda, owner of Alma’s Creative House, participated in the expo last fall and will be returning this year. She said it was an opportunity to get her businesses in front of the community.
“There are a lot of people who come,” Miranda said. “I have the opportunity to connect with the community and personally hand them my business card.”
Many of the participating business owners are alumni or current students in the college’s English Language Acquisition program, which provides English language classes to immigrants, refugees and citizens whose native language is not English.
“We would love it if everyone could join us in celebrating and supporting our small, Latino-owned businesses,” WWCC Director of Outreach Melissa Rodriguez said. “Bring the whole family. There will be something for everyone to enjoy.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.