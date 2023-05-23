Eleven area entrepreneurs will compete in a "Shark Tank"-style business pitch competition for a $100,000 grant during the first Verge Conference.
The event, organized by the Downtown Walla Walla Foundation in collaboration with Kindling Coworking, will occur from 12:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 25, at the Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. 6th Ave. in Walla Walla.
The conference marks the continuation of a joint initiative between the two organizations, supported by state funding, aimed at empowering BIPOC entrepreneurs, fostering the growth of veteran- and women-owned businesses, and assisting small enterprises in underserved areas across three counties, including Walla Walla County.
Spectators can still register for the conference free of charge at bit.ly/3q7Jd3F.
Outside food and drink are not allowed inside the Gesa Power House Theatre, but food and water will be provided at the event.
Check in starts at 12:30 p.m. and at 1:15 attendees can go to the opening panel discussion titled, "Why did I start this? Why do I keep doing this?"
Cia Cortinas, founder of Zero Proof Walla Walla; Amber Clark, founder of So Home Collective; Clenesha Montgomery-Hurst, CEO of Revamped Wellness Spa; and Rachel Nagler, owner of The Maple Counter Cafe, The Maple Counter Waffle Company, Pine Cone Creamery and Clarette's Restaurant, will speak about how the conference came to be, plans for future events and the impact the grant will have.
From 2:15 to 3 p.m. a second session by Rebecca Thorpe of the Blue Zones Project-Walla Walla Valley, is about "Finding your Why."
At 3:15 p.m., Jenny Nguyen, owner of The Sports Bra in Portland, will deliver the keynote speech about her story of becoming a successful business owner. Nguyen opened a sports bar last year that only features women's sports.
Starting at 4:30 p.m. the first group of entrepreneurs will deliver their pitches. Each participant has 10 minutes to convince the judges that their business is the best to invest in.
The 11 finalists are:
- Abundant Life Childcare, Jennifer Beckmeyer
- Chesed Farms , Sundown Hazen
- Evergreen Lawn Care, Juan Ramirez
- Oscar Floor Covering, Oscar Zamora
- Rey's Roast, Regina Weldert
- Sonrisas Spanish Immersion Preschool, Paula and Ben Nichols
- T Barbershop, Tobit S. Salazar
- Tigers Drywall, Fausto Martinez
- Twisted Wire Coffee, Brian S. Bartels
- Walking Eagle Mobility, Cole and Tiffany Walking Eagle
- Worthfit Studio, Laura Angulo and Madelyn Free
At 7:20 p.m. the winner of the $100,000 grant will be announced.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.