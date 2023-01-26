When Connie Walker — one of the two remaining members of the board of directors for Embracing Orphans — read the report from the Jamaican Office of the Children's Advocate released concerning the nonprofit's former executive director, she was floored.
“I was very shocked,” said Walker, who is working with another board member to dismantle the nonprofit. “It came as a total surprise.”
The board of directors read the report that described allegations against Carl Robanske and his time spent at The Fathers House, the transitional home for girls in St. James, Jamaica, that Robaske established in 2014.
During a board meeting that Robanske attended, Walker said, "He didn’t say the word resign but he did say he would not be coming back."
Walker said she was drawn to Embracing Orphans after her church took part in a big give donation. “The church helped to pay for a playground in Jamaica,” Walker said. “The program was through Kids Around the World. That is how I was introduced to Embracing Orphans.”
When she heard the organization would be dissolved, Walker decided she had to stay behind to help pick up the pieces after other board members resigned.
“I felt like we had a moral obligation to the people who have donated to this organization,” Walker said. “We still have some funds that have been donated that need to be distributed with integrity. That can only happen if you still have a voting voice on the board.”
Embracing Orphans was founded in 2009 as a religious based 501(c)(3) nonprofit. The Articles of Incorporation for Embracing Orphans, the application to form a nonprofit organization, were filed by Robanske, who signed his name as chairperson and incorporator.
The most recent 990 Embracing Orphans tax form available to the public is dated for 2020. Part III of the document titled Statement of Program Service Accomplishments, said the mission of the organization is "supporting orphans by strengthening their quality of life in areas of education, spirituality, emotional and physical health.”
In 2020, Embracing Orphans solicited more than $250,000 in donations to go toward the various programs under the organization. Part III section A titled Public Support lists gift amounts to the nonprofit. Between 2016 and 2020, more than $900,000 was raised. Part VII lists compensation for officers and directors. Robanske was the only paid officer making $46,000 in 2020.
The nonprofit's website was taken offline Wednesday, Jan. 25.
Julie Woods, the other remaining board member and secretary, is working to close down Embracing Orphans, but the process of dissolving a nonprofit takes time and help.
“It’s been a little challenging to find legal counsel just to make sure that we were doing everything right legally,” Woods said. “We found someone, but they cannot meet for a few weeks.”
Woods said the first step to starting the dissolution process has been to stop funding.
“We’ve let our doners know," Woods said.
The decision to dissolve was made at a Jan. 9 emergency board meeting that occurred after the Office of the Children’s Advocate report was released on Dec. 23.
“We felt like we couldn’t decide right then what would happen,” Woods said. “Carl was our executive director and without his leadership none of us wanted, or could, take that mantle on.”
“I made a commitment to Embracing Orphans when I said yes to being on the board,” Woods said. “Knowing that we had to place Carl on leave as soon as those allegations came out, I knew that somebody needed to stick around and make sure that we are fulfilling our commitment to the families that we were serving in Jamaica, and to the other countries that we had promised funds.”
After reading the investigation report written by the OCA, Woods said, she felt hurt.
“I was really shocked at what those accusations were because that wasn’t the Carl Robanske I knew,” Woods said.
“My heart broke,” she said. “It broke for these young women who were making these allegations. I do not know who they are but knowing that they were residents of The Fathers House and knowing that they went through that made my heart hurt. It’s just a terrible thing to add to the trauma they experienced that had put them there in the first place."
Woods said the plan for the remaining assets is to support missionaries that had been receiving funds from Embracing Orphans in Kenya, the Philippines and India as well as working to support the families in Jamaica over the next year. The biggest donation base for the organization is Walla Walla and in the Valley with other donations coming in from across the United States.
Other board members who resigned include Justin Jording and Greg Lehman.