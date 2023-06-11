Echolands Winery, established in 2018, is making strides in the Walla Walla community by announcing a new winemaking and hospitality center.
Doug Frost, CEO and proprietor of Echolands Winery, is an author and wine consultant based in Kansas City, Mo. Frost, also a Master of Wine and Wine Sommelier, is one of a few people in the world to have the two titles at the same time.
He said it was the people of Walla Walla and the premier wine growing environment that brought him to the area. Frost said he had been visiting the Walla Walla Valley since the '80s as a wholesaler, and he always had an inkling that he would return. Frost's family was raised in the Pacific Northwest, and he was born in Portland.
"When an opportunity popped up to do a land purchase here, I really saw it as my chance to take a step that I really had never been able to take before," Frost said. "Walla Walla was the place where I was willing to take that step. There are a lot of places you can plant vines and a lot of places you can make wines, and Walla Walla seemed perfect to me."
The name Echolands stems from the creature of mythology known as Echo. Frost said his winemaking philosophy is to allow the fruit to be an expression of the place. He said he uses the tale of Echo and Narcissus as a metaphor for winemaking.
"To me, the ideal is to just merely let the fruit echo the land and the wine echo the fruit," Frost said. "I try not to add my voice to the wine."
New digs
Currently, Echolands Winery is operating and making wine in a rented facility with other wineries using the space. Frost said it has been difficult not to have a separate space, and he wants to make certain the winemaker, Taylor Oswald, can track the wine through every step of the fermentation process.
Soderstrom Architects and Mountain States Construction Co. are leading the progress of Mill Creek Road's development. By fall 2023, the site is expected to unveil its production facilities, which will include a new winemaking facility and barrel room spanning 27,000 square feet at 3281 Mill Creek Road.
The facility will be equipped with a range of closed-top stainless steel fermentation vessels of different sizes, along with open-top bins and smaller fermenters. Initially, the production capacity will be set at 10,000 cases, and all the fruit will undergo hand-sorting upon arrival.
Frost said Echolands Winery prides itself on creating wines with grapes grown only in the Walla Walla Valley.
Within the primary Mill Creek development zone, there will be a hospitality center as a prominent feature. The center will have a public tasting room that extends out over the winery grounds. It will be outfitted with glass walls that provide a panoramic view of the Blue Mountains. There are further intentions to construct a separate storage facility spanning 5,000 square feet. The specific opening date for the hospitality center is to be determined and will be announced later this year.
Frost said the distinctive allure of the Mill Creek region played a pivotal role in the selection of the Echolands site. This particular site, which previously was used for cultivating grains and various crops, has remained under the ownership of the same family since the early 1900s. Spanning 341 acres, the property encompasses elevations ranging from 1,400 to 1,800 feet. About 75 acres have been earmarked as a potential vineyard, boasting some of the highest elevation vineyards within the Walla Walla Valley AVA and Washington state.
Although the high elevation may lead to dramatic weather changes, the temperature is cooler. Mill Creek also benefits from increased rainfall, allowing for dry farming without the need for irrigation, a crucial aspect of responsible water management. Frost said he hopes to be able to dry farm the vineyard and not have to supplement water for the crop.
The soil composition predominantly consists of silt-loam overlaying basaltic bedrock, with depths reaching up to 12 feet in the Mill Creek area. Echolands has devised plans to establish the initial 25 acres of vineyard on hillside slopes, selecting Bordeaux grape varieties that thrive in such conditions.
Additionally, Echolands acquires grapes from its own Taggart Vineyard, which spans 50 acres and is within the SeVein Water Project. Echolands supplements its supply with grapes purchased from Les Collines Vineyard and other growers in the Walla Walla Valley AVA.
As new vineyards mature, the Echolands team will balance the distinctive terroir characteristics offered by Mill Creek, the SeVein Water Project and local grape growers.
The sustainability practices at the Echolands Taggart Vineyard will be part of the Mill Creek Road facility. Similar to Taggart, only a portion of the total acreage will be cultivated, with the remainder preserved to encourage biodiversity and foster a thriving ecosystem.
To support this, the vineyard will incorporate owl boxes, beehives and native plantings. Taggart Vineyard is among the first to receive the "Sustainable Washington" certification, and Frost said Echolands aims to attain the same designation at the Mill Creek Road site, showcasing its commitment to sustainability.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.